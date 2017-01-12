Username: 1

Advertising





Jane Aragon, age 86, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2017 at her longtime home in Roswell, NM.

Jane worked for many years serving the patients of St. Mary’s Hospital as a food preparer in the dietary kitchen. She and her husband, George, were lifelong members of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where Jane served on the Altar [auth] Society and worked the church’s Eastern New Mexico State Fair booth for many years until her husband’s passing in 1989. Jane also loved to play bingo and going to the casino.

Jane is preceded in death by: husband George S. Aragon, parents Pablo and Adelina (Wilson) Chavez, sister Emma Casarez, brothers Alex Chavez and Lloyd Chavez, and grandson Frank B. Lucero Jr.

Jane is survived by her daughters Gloria Lucero and husband Frank of Roswell, Cecilia Dubois and husband Raymond of Las Cruces, and Regina Tavarez and husband Arturo of Odessa, TX.; sister Viola of California; grandchildren Daniel Lucero, Annette Lucero, Alisa Rae Chavez, Larry J. Flores, Art Tavarez Jr, and Kris Tavarez; 14 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church followed by the funeral Mass. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Cayetano Noriega Avila Sandra Bugarin »