House burns on East 23rd Street
A house at 606 E. 23rd St. burned Thursday afternoon. At least two men had been in the house. One was [auth] cradling a puppy while yelling at the first responders for not letting him save his other dogs. The other was sitting on the curb across the street being cared for by EMTs. A firefighter carried an unconscious dog out of the house and performed CPR on it, but it did not revive. (Curtis Michaels Photo)
