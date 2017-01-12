Username: 1

Above: Dexter sophomore guard Jamie Chavira drains a 3-pointer during the Demons’ win over the Jal Panthers Thursday at Lewis Gym in Dexter. Dexter faces Mesilla Valley Christian today at 6:15 p.m. in the semifinals. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Below: Senior post Dayton Harris scores during the Demons’ huge first half Thursday as Dexter defeated Jal 52-37 in the opening round of the John Reid Dexter Invite. Harris led the Demons with 12 points. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

DEXTER – The host Dexter Demons used a huge first half to down the Jal Panthers 52-37 in the first round of the 50th Annual John Reid Dexter Invitational boys basketball tourney. The Demons hit eight 3-pointers and completely dominated the first half to lead 34-11 en route to the victory.

Jal (8-4 and ranked eighth in 2A) came to life in the second half with some great pressure defense and made it a game, but eventually ran out of steam as the Demons improved to 9-4 on the season.

Early in the game, the Demons were cold from the field, missing their first three attempts – all from long range. That would quickly change.

Sophomore point guard Jonah Chavez hit a [auth] big 3 with 5:10 to go and then sophomore guard Jarren Amaro followed with another for a 6-4 lead and then a barrage of bombs would start falling.

Chavez got another and then Jamie Chavira, coming off the bench, hit three in a row as the Demons used the huge 15-0 run to make it 18-4 late in the quarter.

The Demons hot shooting continued in the second quarter as they stayed patient against a tough Panther zone defense and kept the points coming – even from the inside.

Dayton Harris, the lone Demon senior starter, found a cutting Joseph Cobos to make it 20-8 and then Harris would hit one of his own as Dexter took complete control.

The Demons drained two more treys late in the quarter – one from Amaro and one from Marco Olivas – to make it 34-11 at the half.

“That’s the best we have shot all year,” stated coach Ron Grant of the Demons’ unbelievable first half. “It was scary how they were shooting. We talked a little about that at half time how scary it was that we were shooting like that and that it wasn’t going to continue and that we would have to start pounding the ball inside.”

As good as the Demons were in the first half, they were as equally ineffective in a complete disaster of a third quarter. The Demons got an early bucket from Harris to make it 36-13 and then didn’t score again until the 5:42 mark of the fourth quarter.

“Everyone of the shots (in the first half) were coming off of a play where they were very patient,” explained coach Grant. “The patience we showed wasn’t there (in the second half). We allowed them to dictate the pace and we didn’t execute.”

In the frustrating 20-0 Jal run that spanned the two quarters, Jal used a great full-court pressure defense and continually hit the open man for uncontested shots. The Demons, meanwhile, couldn’t buy a hoop as their mistakes and turnovers mounted and the score differential slowly shrunk.

“Give them credit – they came out with a heck of a lot more intensity than we did,” Grant said of Jal’s big comeback. “They weren’t ready for what we were giving them in the first half and the onslaught of shooting that we put on.”

The Panthers cut the lead to 36-33 in the fourth quarter as the packed crowd in Lewis Gym started to voice their displeasure. Harris hit a layup to snap the run and then follow with back-to-back blocks on the defensive end for a much needed spark for the home team.

“Dayton (Harris) has been our biggest leader the whole year,” said Grant. “He’s a senior and he’s been with me for three years. He’s been through the wars when we weren’t too good. Went through a 4-27 season and an 11-16 season and he’s leading these guys right now because this is his senior season and he is ready for us to be successful and wants to end his career in Albuquerque at the state tourney.”

The Panthers continued to press and hustle, but the Demons found their second gear and used three more Harris buckets down the stretch for the final 52-37 victory.

Dexter was led offensively by Harris with 12 points and Chavira with 11.

The Demons play Mesilla Valley Christian in the semifinals Friday at 6:15 p.m. The SonBlazers, ranked 6th in 2A, are the two-time defending tourney champions.

