NMMI senior forward Jake Guerrero blocks a shot by Hondo’s Kevin Fernandez during the Colts’ 66-39 loss to the Eagles Thursday in the opening game of the John Reid-Dexter Invitational. The Colts face Melrose in the consolation semifinals at 1 p.m. today in Dexter. (Laura Brown Photo)

DEXTER — With three starters on the bench to open the game — two out the whole time — the Colt basketball team fell behind early and never caught up, falling to Hondo 66-39 in the opening game of the John Reid Invitational in Dexter Thursday.

“Disciplinary things had us without three starters,” said coach Christian Stevens. “We actually didn’t start off bad with the group we had, just once we got pressured, we go right [auth] back into our little ways of turning the ball over. It’s the same thing every game. We start off competing really well. It’s a good game, then we get pressed, and no matter how hard we work on it at practice or how prepared we think we are for it, we’re just never ready.”

Jake Guerrero put the game’s first points on the board at the charity stripe, going 1 of 2 from the line just 17 seconds into the game, but then the Eagles scored seven straight, and NMMI never lead again.

After trailing 17-12 after one, Guerrero notched a 3-pointer to make it 17-15 30 seconds into the second quarter, but then Hondo went on a 24-4 run to lead 41-19 at the half.

The Colts managed nine points in the third to trail 57-28, and once the Eagle bench came in late in the fourth, NMMI had its longest scoring string: nine points.

Stevens said the Colts work on breaking the press almost every day, so they know what they’re supposed to do.

“We start off doing it well,” the coach said. “We’ve got Jake in the middle and we start using Johnny (Juan Reyna) as a decoy, but it gets to the point where they just stop giving it to Jake and they go straight to our point guard. And it’s just run and gun from there. We don’t have the best decision makers when it comes to run and gun. That’s when teams get out on us.”

The Colts got scoring from everyone who played, but only Andres Aranda scored in double figures, tallying 11. And once again, NMMI had a tough time at the free-throw line, only going 6 of 11.

Hondo only had scoring from four players, but three of those reached double figures. Simon Gonzalez led with 28 points, while Antonio Vasquez had 19 and Miguel Gonzalez scored 14.

The loss drops NMMI into the consolation side of the tournament bracket where they’ll face Melrose today at 1 p.m. The Buffaloes fell to Tularosa 67-49 in the opening round. Tularosa will face Hondo in the first of two championship semifinals, today at 4:30 p.m.

