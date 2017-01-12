Username: 1

Anonymity is guaranteed! You do NOT give your name. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 cash for information leading to arrest and the filing of charges on:

• Location of stolen property

• Location of wanted persons

• Location of illegal [auth] drugs

• Any other serious crime

In case of a serious emergency, please hang up the phone, dial 911 immediately.

Crime Stoppers is a sure way of making a dent in crime and doing so in a way which does not put the “tipster” in jeopardy.

It is an anonymous opportunity to make a phone call about something you have seen or about which you are aware, and perhaps collecting a little money for your effort. Chaves County Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for tips which result in an arrest or a warrant.

It’s simple. Just call 1-888-594-TIPS (8477) with good information and you could make some extra money and no one knows.

Related Posts

About the Author: Business Review

« Goddard’s Price, Weathers take All-State honors; Roswell’s De La Cerda makes 5A/6A South All-Star squad