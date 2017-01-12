Username: 1

A rosary for Cayetano Noriega Avila, 90, will be recited at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2017 with a funeral service at 10 a.m. at Ballard Funeral Home Chapel, burial will follow at South Park Cemetery with Deacon Howard Herr[auth] ing officiating. The family will be accepting visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2017 at Ballard Funeral Home Chapel. Cayetano passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at his family home in Dexter, NM.

Cayetano was born August 7, 1926 to Felipe and Higinia Noriega in Comaniga de Corona, Jalisco, Mexico. He was a resident of Roswell, NM for 56 years and worked for Schrimcher Brothers for 48 years. Through the years he made an abundance of friends. Cayetano was a great man, a wonderful father, a hard worker and a dependable friend; he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Cayetyano married the love of his life, Luisa Noriega Roldan, who precedes him in death. Those left to cherish his memory are sons David Noriega and wife Yolanda; Roger Noriega and wife Alison; Efren Noriega and wife Linda; Olegario Noriega; Ignacio Noriega; daughters, Yolanda Noriega; Rosa Mendoza; Margarita Hernandez and husband Ector; Luisa Noriega and husband Justino Martinez. They were blessed with 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his special sisters, Josephina Malacara and Catalina Noriega of Mexico.

Cayetano is preceded in death by his sisters, Brijida, Victoria, Gabriela, Benigna Noriega Avila.

Pallbearers will be Celso Mendoza Jr., Felipe Noriega, David Noriega Jr., Robert Noriega, Roger Noriega Jr. and Ryan Noriega. Honorary Pallbearer will be Anthony Hunter.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

