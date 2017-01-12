Username: 1

I always enjoy scrolling through my Facebook feed and catching up on the new ideas and photos left there by my friends and followed pages.

Some days, I find humor; others, I find novel insight into everyday things that I had once assumed that I fully understood.

Whatever I happen upon, there will almost certainly be a post there to bring awareness to a social obstacle in need of change.

We live in a world that always has and always will be fluid and changing, and it doesn’t surprise me that these posts are so frequently present.

What does surprise me is the amount of impact that such posts can have on one’s actions.

One day during the farmers market last fall, I discovered that it can be so effortlessly common to spend one’s time focusing on what could be [auth] personally improved that it becomes easy to miss the small ways that one has improved in the first place.

As I was sitting at our craft-adorned white table, our chihuahua, Lexi, perked up and began sniffing the air in front of us.

I looked up to see someone slowly approaching, and I stood up, ready to hold Lexi back in case she became hyper.

As the person came closer, I wished the individual a good morning and, without much thought, asked them whether they were afraid of dogs, and if they wanted me to hold mine so that they could look through our table comfortably.

They said no, and I returned to my seat.

I didn’t think much of the incident until I returned home and saw one of the social posts that I mentioned earlier.

I don’t remember what this particular one was about; I only remember that it later made me realize an important concept: we are the change that we so strongly hope for.

Asking whether someone was afraid of dogs didn’t seem noteworthy to me at the time, but it would have, had I realized that only weeks prior to that I had posted an infographic that called for awareness regarding people with animal phobias.

My response to it, however small, means something to me.

An entire generation of people, online or off, who believe in their hearts that it is important to not alienate someone for the color of his or her skin, or who believe strongly that a woman’s body is her own to command or who feel that it is important to recognize a mental illness as a real disease that is not a thing to be stigmatized, are also the very people who will lead the future after them into the changed time in which they hope to transform the present.

When we call for a change, we become that which we aspire to inspire in those around us, because it is impossible to hope for the end to an injustice unless we ourselves first cease to support it.

As we go into this new year, it is important to remember that when you make an effort to bring about something positive in the lives of others, you bring that first spark of positivity into this world on your own.

By acknowledging that a change is needed, you are showing that you are able to be the meaningful difference yourself before asking it of others.

Go into tomorrow knowing that, if no one else in this world is willing to stand up for the beliefs that you care for, you will be the standing proof that no cause is ever hopeless if someone cares enough to fight for it alone.

Empathy and tenacity are two irreplaceable ingredients in the formula that is change; you must be able to understand and respect even those who misunderstand and disrespect you, and you must be willing to hold your beliefs in spite of what difficulty that may bring about.

Only by showing that your ideas and aspirations matter enough to defend, and that you are worthy of respect from those who are against you, can you hope to successfully make a difference.

This world is filled with people whom I admire for having those exact qualities, and it brings me a considerable amount of satisfaction to know that they were the first to preserve those things which they so firmly supported and cherished.

It is hard for me to say whether 2017 is going to be a bright new year or ‘‘2016 Part Two’’ (as a Tumblr user so cleverly put it), but if 2017 is filled with the same people who made last year a better one in spite of the difficulties, I say let it come!

I’ll be here merrily welcoming it with an open heart, mind and laptop.

———

Jesca De Lima is a home-schooled high school junior who also attends college classes at Eastern New Mexico State University-Roswell during the summer. He can be reached at jesca.helena.de.lima@gmail.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Broadway Bound Kids registration open until Jan. 20 Gina Renee Gonzales »