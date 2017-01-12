Username: 1

Ignacio Campa III says his family has worked hard to keep their family trucking business, serve their construction-related customers and maintain their East Crossroads property. He was upset [auth] with a county commission decision Thursday to reject the family’s rezoning application and instead to give a six-month extension for a special-use permit, with the understanding that the business will have to relocate, reduce the number of trucks or make other changes to comply with existing zoning conditions. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

After a sometimes heated public hearing before the Chaves County Board of Commissioners, a plurality of its members offered a compromise Thursday morning to a rezoning applicant that left the applicant and his family dissatisfied and talking about exploring legal remedies.

“You have six months to get the trucks off the property,” said Board Chairman Robert Corn, “because it doesn’t look like rezoning is something we are going to do.”

“This is ridiculous,” said Norma Campa following the public hearing at the Chaves County Administrative Center. “We have been there 17 years. We pay people. We pay our taxes.”

Ignacio Campa, his wife, Norma, son Ignacio Campa III and other family members have run a trucking business for about 13 years and own 30 acres zoned for agricultural and residential uses outside the city limits on East Crossroads that they use for their business.

As time has passed and the business grown, the number of trucks parked at or using the property has increased from a few to five to 10 or more. That has led to conflict with some neighbors, one who has complained publicly in letters and at meetings about the noise, the traffic and mostly the fact that the area is not zoned for industrial purposes.

Complaints eventually caused the county to intervene, and, in August 2015, the Campas received a special-use permit to allow them to use the acreage for the trucks for 12 months until property more appropriate for a trucking business was found. The Campa family has said at times that they did not understand that relocation or moving the trucks was the condition of the permit, and instead requested in August 2016 an extension of the permit when the first one expired.

When that extension was denied by county commissioners, mainly because some commissioners felt that the Campas had not even attempted to locate other property for the trucks or otherwise solve the conflicts, the Campas instead filed in November to have the property rezoned to mixed use or light industrial, which would be new zoning designations for the county.

Considering that request as part of its regular monthly meeting, the county commissioners heard from the Campa family and four supporters, including some neighbors and David Gonzales, former Planning and Zoning code enforcement officer, about why the Campas should be allowed to continue operating their business there. About seven neighbors also signed form letters supporting the Campas.

“I have been working with the Campas for several years and they are the most hardworking people,” said Veronica Arias of WESST, a local small-business consulting agency. “I think they are the epitome of small business in America.”

Ignacio Campa III talked about how hard his father and the family has worked to maintain the business, purchase more trucks to serve their customers and maintain the property. He also said that very little noise or wear and tear is caused by the belly-dump trucks that carry gravel or black mix used in road construction because the trucks are empty when they arrive at or leave the East Crossroads property.

The Campas and their supporters also said that there are many other businesses in the area, including those associated with the dairies, that are driving trucks through the area. They said they feel Binderman has singled them out for criticism.

Binderman, who left the hearing shortly after speaking in opposition to the rezoning application, said, “My objections have not changed. This would be an industrial property in the middle of a residential area. I have been at my house for 11 years and had I known there was an industrial property nearby, I never would have bought it. I think I’ve made my point, over and over again.”

After many questions and debate among themselves, the county commissioners decided not to vote on the rezoning application but instead approved a motion to extend the Campas’ special-use permit for another six months to give the family time to either relocate their business, reduce the number of trucks or otherwise meet the stipulations of the property’s current zoning regulations.

A few commissioners talked about how difficult the decision was and that they want to encourage small business and the Campa family, but they also said zoning rules exist for a reason and property owners need to abide by them. Commissioners Jeff Bilberry, Will Cavin and T. Calder Ezzell Jr. voted for the six-month special-permit extension, while James Duffey voted against. As chairman, Corn did not vote.

The family and their supporters expressed said they were not happy with the decision and would consider their legal options.

“The comprehensive plan calls for mixed use,” said former county code enforcement officer Gonzales, “and it has not been implemented.”

In other business, the commissioners approved the La Paz subdivision on property owned by Rafael Loya. The subdivision on Southeast Main Street will have about 25 5-acre tracts. They voted against creating an ordinance that would create a tax rebate for low-income property owners, with Stanton Riggs, county manager, saying that the county is required by law to consider such an ordinance every odd year but that the law does not work as intended and would not really lower taxes. They also voted to recognize the Film Roswell effort and city of Roswell Public Affairs Director Juanita Jennings as film liaison for the county. In addition, they approved the sale of vacant land at 1606-B SE Main St. to Roswell Realty Investors LLC.

The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 9 a.m.

