Above: Hagerman senior point guard Sebastian Garcia shoots against a Mesilla Valley defender during the Bobcats’ 77-42 loss to the SonBlazers Thursday afternoon at the John Reid Dexter Invitational. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Below: Hagerman senior forward Logan Franklin puts up two points in the paint during the Bobcats’ loss to the Mesilla Valley Christian SonBlazers Thursday in Dexter. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

DEXTER – The Hagerman Bobcats gave up 49 second-half points in losing to sixth-ranked Mesilla Valley Christian 77-42 Thursday at the John Reid Dexter Invite. The Bobcats hung in there in the first half and only trailed by eight to the two-time defending tourney champ, but simply had no answers for the SonBlazer onslaught in the second half.

“It was a really poor second half,” stated coach Andrew Rodriguez. “That’s been our biggest issue – trying to find consistency in all four quarters. I thought the first half we played really well. We still made some mistakes which led to some of their points in the first half, but I really don’t know what happened in that second half.”

A very quick first quarter saw the two teams play on fairly even terms. The Bobcats got two hoops from sophomore Jakob Bejarano in the paint – one off of a nice pass from junior Osbaldo Najera and the other from senior Andres Arebalos – for an early 4-all tie.

The Sonblazers used the shooting of 6-foot-3 Kevin Campbell to maintain a slim lead while Bejarano would knock down a late shot as the quarter ended with Mesilla holding an 11-10 lead. The Bobcats were not whistled for a foul and neither team attempted a free throw.

Arebalos intercepted an errant Mesilla pass and went coast-to-coast for a layup and a 12-11 lead. It would be the only Bobcat lead of the game though, as the Sonblazers went on a 9-0 run to make it 20-12.

Logan Franklin ended the spurt with a bucket off of an offensive board, but the Bobcats could not mount any real charge at the SonBlazers. Senior Isaac Morales hit the only Bobcat 3-pointer late in the half, which ended with Mesilla up 28-20.

The SonBlazers completely dominated the third, outscoring the Bobcats 28-12. Hagerman scored all 12 of their points from inside the paint as the outside shooting disappeared. The SonBlazers’ Hunter Conn caught fire in the quarter, hitting for three treys and scoring 13 points.

Bejarano, who scored eight in the quarter and finished with a game-high 17, made a lay-in late to make it 45-32 in favor of the SonBlazers, but then Mesilla went on an 11-0 run to end the quarter up 56-32.

Coach Rodriguez was pleased with the overall performance of Bejarano. “He’s a real good threat. He is a mismatch (for teams). He has skills like a guard and he can finish like a post. Anytime he makes up his mind and decides it’s time to play basketball, it’s hard to stop him. He’s just fun to watch.”

Morales received a nice pass from freshman Riley Hestand for a quick bucket to start the final frame, but Mesilla would answer with another 11-0 run and the game quickly turned into a rout. Hestand nailed the first 3 of the second half for the Bobcats at the five-minute mark, but by that time, the game was 67-37 and getting worse.

“They went on that run and it was too much for us to overcome,” said Rodriguez. “We kind of got caught in quicksand – nothing we were doing seemed to be working and we just kept digging ourselves deeper and deeper into a hole.”

The SonBlazers finished up the game with a 10-5 scoring edge to make the final 77-42 as the Bobcats fell to 7-6 on the season.

Coach Rodriguez is still optimistic about the season despite the big loss. “I like playing this team. They are in our class and a top team in our class. It gives us a measuring stick to where we stack up right now. This is going to help us for district. The only three teams that matter right now are Jal, Tatum, and Gateway. We have to be ready for those guys.”

The Bobcats play the aforementioned Jal team today in the consolation round at 2:45 p.m.

