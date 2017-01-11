Username: 1

I read with interest Linda Kral’s letter (published Jan. 10) regarding the recent flap between Donald Trump and Meryl Streep. What many conservatives fail to realize is that Streep didn’t even mention Trump by name. Trump’s actions were so officious and juvenile, everyone knew who she was talking about.

Apparently, Trump supporters object to Hollywood’s way of bullying the bully. And he is a bully. We have to remember that Trump mocked the disabled reporter in question [auth] because he pointed out that Trump was lying. Trump claimed that he saw thousands of Muslims dancing in the streets of New Jersey on 9/11. He couldn’t have seen that, because it simply never happened.

Kral also went on to say, “As if Hollywood is a great bastion of brilliant, moral, upstanding, generous folks ‘just like us.’ Being a brilliant actor doesn’t make you a brilliant person or a spokesperson for the rest of us.”

It’s worth noting that Trump himself is largely a product of that evil netherworld known as Hollywood. He was a reality star, remember? He starred in 186 episodes of the “Celebrity Apprentice.” In fact, he’s still executive producer of that show and will probably continue to be throughout his tenure as president.

Some conservatives are truly curious people in my eyes. For instance, they wanted to impeach Bill Clinton for having a consensual affair with an intern, yet they forgave and elected a man who bragged about 1) grabbing women by their private parts, and 2) attempting to seduce the wives of other men.

Another common conservative meme is that Hillary Clinton was a traitor for selling 20 percent of our uranium resources to “the Russians” (which is a lie; nine separate agencies signed-off on the deal). Yet, the fact that Russia’s Vladimir Putin interfered with our elections to help their candidate win is apparently of little or no concern to Trump supporters.

I wish I could say I look forward to the next few years of Trump rule, but I don’t. I think that, at best, we’ll see a revival of the recklessness seen in the G.W. Bush years — and at worst, something far more severe.

We are witnessing a true authoritarian rise to the office of the presidency and, what’s worse, he is being supported by millions of people who seem more than willing to turn a blind eye to his lies and malfeasance.

Where have I heard that story before? Sounds like the plot line of a very old movie.

Craig Abalos

Roswell

