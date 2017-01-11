Structure burns twice in one day
A condemned structure in the 1200 block of Johnson Avenue caught on fire twice on Wednesday. The first blaze was reported around 7:30 a.m., and the one person who was inside was able to safely escape. The second fire was reported around [auth] noon. The Roswell Fire Department responded twice to the same structure, located near the Roswell Humane Society Thrift Store, but each incident appears to be separate ignitions of the fire, said city spokesman Todd Wildermuth. In the second blaze, firefighters used a ladder truck to spray water on the fire as traffic on East McGaffey Street was redirected. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the RFD fire marshal. At about 7 p.m. Tuesday, a detached storage shed on a residential property in the 200 block of East Bland Street also caught fire. No one was inside the structure at the time of the blaze, Wildermuth said. Above: (Curtis Michaels Photo) Below: (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)
