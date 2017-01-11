Username: 1

I want to defend Meryl Streep’s comments regarding our president-elect mocking the physically disabled reporter. This is not acceptable behavior even at grade school level, and certainly not for any mature adult. I feel sick that this is the mentality of the person elected to lead our nation, and that so many of his supporters seem to [auth] find it acceptable.

I seriously doubt Meryl Streep’s motive was that she was upset that her candidate lost as stated by Linda Kral in her letter to the editor published in the Tuesday edition of the RDR. I expect Ms. Streep was truly disgusted by the insensitive small-minded comments, and actions, by a presidential candidate. I know I was.

Speaking for myself, I feel sad for what our nation will lose with a Trump presidency. I would think anyone with even a basic knowledge of American history would recognize virtually everything Trump is proposing to change are the very things that made our nation the greatest nation on Earth. I think all Americans sincerely hope the Trump presidency is successful in every area. I also think it is the duty of every American to speak out against this type behavior as well as the policies proposed by the new administration that have proven in the past to be destructive to our nation.

John Grogan

Roswell

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Silence can be a powerful sign of respect Aren’t the kind wanted on my side »