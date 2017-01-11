Username: 1

Something was new when I attended the Roswell school board meeting Tuesday.

Instead of opening the meeting with a prayer inspired by a particular faith, the district employee led people in a moment of silence. The occasions when I had attended during the previous 10 months, the prayers displayed homage to one specific belief system, [auth] and a fairly narrow spectrum of those beliefs at that.

The moment of silence is a welcomed and needed sign of respect for the public, allowing people to pray, meditate, ponder or daydream as they see fit.

Roswell is a city with deep roots in a Judeo-Christian heritage, and that has had a distinct effect on its culture and values. For the most part, in my opinion, the impact of faith has been positive and beneficial. But we live in a world that now embraces the importance of respecting diversity of thought, beliefs and traditions.

Far from being about “political correctness,” recognizing that people of all faiths and values live here, go to school here and work here is about having sincere kindness and concern for others. Among other fundamentals, the respectful moment of silence is about understanding that your spiritual life is yours to govern, not mine. It is about the essential understanding that I am responsible for my moral education and principles, but not the dictator of yours. We owe each other law-abiding, responsible, safe and respectful behavior if we want to create and maintain a decent place to live, but forcing others to listen to our views as the price of admission to a public meeting separates the whole rather than unites us.

The moment of silence is the kind of move we need as a city to grow and progress. It expresses to adults that we “see” you for who you are and we acknowledge your right to believe as you choose and remain a part of this group.

Potential legal ramifications exist when publicly funded entities offer prayers of only one faith, but the real issue is about behaving civilly toward one another. Whatever the intent, when public meetings begin with prayers of only one faith time after time, what is communicated is that people of different faiths are outsiders and unaccepted. The transition from feeling unaccepted to unacceptable does not take long for some people. Only a few prayers that exclude “the others” could be all it takes to make people feel ostracized and isolated, especially for younger people or those who feel vulnerable in social situations for whatever reasons.

The coming months, as the nation transitions to a president very different from the previous one, we might need to remind ourselves of the importance of diversity, as painful as living among different faiths and values can be at times. So far the transition has been fraught with tension as people have dealt with fear, anger and upset over how the “others” have acted and spoken. Conflict is a part of democracy, but intolerance, domination and unkindness should not be.

Genuine respect and care for others is an ideal that we all will fall short of many times during our lives, but it is what will save us in the days ahead. Those values are embedded in most belief systems as well as non-spiritual scientific theories that have shown the value of social cooperation among animal species.

People of strongly held religious views have not only the right but sometimes a compunction to share those beliefs, but public meetings are not the right forum to impart a single viewpoint. Either all faiths should have their turn at the lectern or none should. Silent communion includes all. I think most people would agree that our faiths and values are often best shared and expressed by our actions rather than our words anyway.

During moments of silence, many of us will turn to God and many of us won’t, but what is ensured by communing silently is that we are giving space in our hearts, minds and public meetings for all of us. As different as we are, we have much in common, including the need to think and feel freely.

