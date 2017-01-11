Username: 1

Mr. Roy Flores Jr. slipped from th[auth] is world and into the arms of his Heavenly Father on December 28, 2016 at the age of 56. He was born to Roy Flores Sr. and Tonita Benevides on March 08, 1960 in Roswell, NM. His sweet, caring mother has preceded him in death.

Roy is survived by his son Roy Flores of Albuquerque, NM; father Roy Flores Sr. of Roswell, NM; brothers Orlando Flores and Lisa of California, Joseph Flores of Arkansas; sisters Jennifer Flores of Roswell, NM, Debbie Luera and Charlie of Hobbs, NM; four grandkids; numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts and uncles. Roy is preceded in death by his mother Tonita Flores; grandparents Ventura Flores, Connie and Fred Montes; sister Linda Garcia.

May God’s touch be gentle. The family asks for privacy in this matter.

Services are private and immediate family are invited to South Park Cemetery on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 9 a.m. Afterwards the family would like to invite family and friends to Los Cerritos Mexican Restaurant on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 10 a.m. for greetings and support.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

