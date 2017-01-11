Roswell Ford keeps promise to CASA
Carrie-Leigh Cloutier, executive director of the Chaves County CASA program, is joined by Hamlet, Emma and Ben, the CASA [auth] courthouse dogs, as she accepts a $5,000 check from Chris Cordero, owner of Roswell Ford. Cordero was making good on his commitment to donate $100 to CASA for each new vehicle sold during December. CASA provides court-appointed special advocates and other services to abused and neglected children. (Submitted Photo)
Related Posts
« Prior Artesia felon gets federal sentence Police: Woman arrested after resisting, evading »