Roswell Ford keeps promise to CASA

January 11, 2017 • Local News

Carrie-Leigh Cloutier, executive director of the Chaves County CASA program, is joined by Hamlet, Emma and Ben, the CASA [auth] courthouse dogs, as she accepts a $5,000 check from Chris Cordero, owner of Roswell Ford. Cordero was making good on his commitment to donate $100 to CASA for each new vehicle sold during December. CASA provides court-appointed special advocates and other services to abused and neglected children. (Submitted Photo)

