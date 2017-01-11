Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell [auth] Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

At 12:49 a.m. Wednesday, Roswell police officers arrested and detained Melisa Ann Gordan of the 800 block of East Berrendo Road for alleged resisting, evading or obstructing of a police officer. According to a police spokesperson, Gordan sat on the trunk of a vehicle and refused to move when officers were attempting to secure the car to have it towed and to execute a search warrant of the vehicle.

Roswell police officers issued an arrest citation to Jonathan R. Salcido of the 300 block of Hervey Street at 8:56 p.m. Tuesday for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia. According to an incident report, the vehicle Salcido was in was stopped at the intersection of South Garden Avenue and East Alameda Street. A handgun, a magazine with nine bullets and smoking devices were seized during the incident, the report indicates.

Assault

A Roswell police officer was called to Sierra Middle School on South Sycamore Avenue at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a possible assault.

Burglaries

At 3:43 a.m. Tuesday, Roswell police officers were called to the Galaxy 8 Theaters on North Main Street in reference to a burglary or forced entry. The incident report states that police found a glass door broken and estimated damage of at least $100.

Roswell police officers investigated the burglary of items from a vehicle in the 600 block of East Sixth Street at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday. The incident report indicates that a birth certificate, a marriage license and a leather jacket worth about $199 were taken from the vehicle.

Vehicle theft

At 9:01 p.m. Tuesday, a Roswell police officer was dispatched to the 100 block of South Michigan Avenue to respond to a report of a stolen 2002 gold sports utility vehicle.

