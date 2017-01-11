Username: 1

Goddard High School junior Tristan Herring says he wants his petition to encourage the district to make decisions differently in the future when it comes to snow days. (Submitted Photo)

A Goddard High School student is urging others to

sign an online petition protesting the decision Friday to keep local schools

open, which he alleges put students at risk due to bad road conditions.

Tristan Terence Herring, who identifies himself on his

Facebook page as associated with Goddard High School, posted the petition Friday on change.org urging people to “condemn” the Roswell Independent School District for deciding to keep schools open on the day that snow and

freezing conditions made driving conditions difficult.

The petition had been signed by 286 site users by Monday

morning.

“Instead of following other districts in the state and

delaying or canceling school, the Roswell Independent School District held

class and continued like normal,” Herring wrote in his petition, which he also

posted to his Facebook page Friday at about 11:47 a.m. “This forced students and parents to get out in

the snow, and drive on slick roads. This endangered the students’ lives and was

a reckless move. The result was as expected, buses and others crashed.”

The petition goes on to indicate that Herring hopes that the

petition “will send a message to the school district and get RISD to address

the issue, apologize for their actions and ensure that future [auth] incidents such as

this don’t happen.”

Superintendent Tom Burris said he supports the decisions made by his team, and he expressed gratitude that no children

were hurt and that no vehicles were damaged Friday. He acknowledged that two buses had been involved in minor accidents, and police and fire departments reported that more than 25 cars were in accidents that day, none with major injuries.

One bus that collided with a car at the intersection of

Sunset Avenue and McGaffey Street at about 7 a.m. had no students aboard. Another

bus had eight pre-school students on it at about 9 a.m. when it had a minor

collision with a car, Burris said. No injuries were reported in either incident,

and no damage was sustained by either bus, he said.

Burris said he and other administrators were in Albuquerque on Friday and that other school district employees made the decision to go forward

with school. He said they were in contact with him periodically during the day, but school employees in Roswell were making decisions early in the morning before snow began to fall

heavily.

“Looking back, we should have closed school. It is a clear

call,” said Burris. “But at the time we were making decisions and with the information

that we had at that time, it was the right decision to make. The storm took us

by surprise.”

He said the transportation managers and drivers made

decisions at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., when there was little to no

snow.

“It is easy to look back on any situation and say, we should

have done this or we should have done that,” Burris said. “What we do as far as

protocol is go out onto the streets and look. I wasn’t in town, but four people

were and they were out driving. Into the five or six o’clock hour, there was

either no snow at all or little snow.”

He said heavier snow, icy roads and lower visibility occurred after

the bus routes for the day already had started. At that point, he said, children

were already at school and it would have been difficult to get back out on

the roads and return them home, especially because many parents would have been

at work.

He also said that parents have the right to keep their children

at home if they decide it is more safe to do so.

“In New Mexico, all it takes is a phone call to say that. So

parents have that right,” he said. “And if someone comes in with a note, it is

an excused absence.”

The change.org website does not give the names of all signatories. But one who made a comment, Steven Carr, also identifies himself on his Facebook site as a former Goddard High Student.

“My fiance kept her kids home for the safety of her kids and (I) don’t blame her one bit,” Carr wrote online. “RISD made a horrible decision, and it’s time they took a stand and admit they did wrong and not hold any student accountable for their attendance for not being able to go to school that day!”

Herring wrote in an email that he felt in danger as a teen driving the roads and believes that professional bus drivers felt the same way. He said that he wanted to gauge whether he was alone in how he was thinking and to send the district a message that the public “doesn’t appreciate having themselves put in danger.”

He said he does think a delay could have been implemented early in the morning to judge how the roads would be later in the day, and he wrote that students will have consequences even with excused absences.

“Students missing were still counted absent, and so any student wishing to have perfect attendance had to go. … Many students, including me, were given the choice to stay home, but we couldn’t because of important assignments that were planned that day. Assignments that could not be missed and easily made up.”

He wrote, “The district acting more responsibly in the future will be the best apology I can ask for.”

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« Trees ‘leave’ mess, city takes charge Structure burns twice in one day »