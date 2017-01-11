Username: 1

Above: Charles B. Read, Wildcatter, family man, industrial giant benefitted Roswell for decades with his support of numerous organizations including St. Mary’s Hospital, the YMCA, the United Way and many others. He will be missed. (Submitted Photo)

Below: A student, majoring in Petroleum Engineering at Oklahoma State University, Charles Read, a life long Sooner fan enjoyed the good life. (Submitted Photo)

Throughout the latter half of the 20th century, men who had often started with little to nothing struck deals, sunk wells and pumped oil. These men are the reason that many of the communities in southeastern New Mexico are still around. They are the giants upon whose shoulders we all stand.

One of those men, Charles B. Read, left a legacy of integrity, humor and joie-de-vivre that infected and blessed everyone he met.

Read passed away Monday at the age of 94. He had married twice. With his first wife, Jean, he raised their three children: Carolyn Beall, Jim Read and Betty Young. Jean passed from cancer in 1992. He married Laura Sue Kennedy in 1993. He is also survived by his younger sister Bernadine Glenn, who lives in Charleston, South Carolina.

Read’s son-in-law, Tom Beall, remembers the man fondly.

“He was my father-in-law,” Beall said, “but he was more than that. We had several businesses together so he’s my partner, and because of our age differences and his experience he was my teacher and mentor in the subject of entrepreneurialism. On top of that he considered himself my fly fishing instructor.”

Read was never shy about offering a bit of advice to Beall.

“I remember one time I was fishing, he was watching me,” Beall said. “He came over to me and he said, ‘Now, I know you probably have more fish in your creel than I do in mine, but let me tell you how you’re holding your rod wrong.’”

Beall watched his father-in-law make the best of many bad [auth] times in the oil industry.

“I’ve been through $11 (per barrel) oil, with Charlie, after $40,” Beall said, “and I’ve been through $30 oil after $100 too and his optimism never broke. He was a very tenacious businessman. He certainly rolled with the punches.”

Beall gave an example of why he admires Read so.

“He and his partner, Norm Stevens, got into the drilling business at the absolute wrong time,” Beall said. “It really took them down when the Penn Square bank failed and the First National Bank of Midland failed. They got thrown into the FDIC.

“They were liquidators. If they couldn’t liquidate you they would bankrupt you. Charlie got tenacious and didn’t allow the FDIC to bankrupt him. Charlie withstood that test.”

Read graduated from college with a degree in petroleum engineering from Oklahoma State University, and took officer’s training for the United States Army at Yale University. He served as a 2nd Lieutenant in Germany for two years.

He returned home to work for “The Gulf” Gulf Oil Company. They sent him and his new bride to the Hobbs-Lovington area in 1947. Then they sent him to Tulsa, Oklahoma a few months later. He was sent back to the Hobbs-Lovington area and again back to Tulsa when he decided he had enough.

Daughter Betty Young talked of her father’s frustration and how he dealt with it head-on.

“He was tired of going back and forth between Hobbs or Lovington and Tulsa,” Young said. “Every six months they moved him, for two years and he got tired of it. He loved New Mexico. He wanted to develop southeastern New Mexico, the Permian Basin. He loved that area, he wanted to develop it and he succeeded.”

Rory McMinn, longtime friend of Read’s and president of Read Operating Co. LLC, explained how Read and many of his peers came to settle in Roswell.

“In the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s every major oil company in the United States had an office in Roswell,” McMinn said. ‘That’s where a lot of these guys came from. Charlie came from Gulf, Jack Ahlen came from Gulf, Bob Kress, Rex Alcorn, Lee Harvard, Tracy Clark. They were all stationed in Roswell working for major oil companies at the time.” Read settled in Roswell in 1950.

Alongside building his businesses, Charles B. Read, and later Read and Stevens, took great care to support his new home. His daughters remembered his many efforts to help the town.

“He was president of the YMCA and raised a lot of money for them,” daughter Carolyn Beall said. “Boy Scouts was another organization he loved. He was always raising money and he was very generous with his resources and his time and talent.”

When Read discovered a need in town, he wasted no time.

“Jimmy was born three pounds, and they said he would always be sickly,” Carolyn said. “Daddy brought the first incubator into St. Mary’s hospital. Jimmy’s a big strapping man now.”

When his wife Jean was diagnosed with cancer in 1970, there was no linear accelerator in the state of New Mexico, and it was clear that she needed to fight the disease.

“He raised money to buy a linear accelerator for St. Mary’s Hospital,” Carolyn said. “It was the first in the state.”

When the Reads realized their daughter Betty was deaf they decided that she was going to live an independent life unshackled by translators.

“I was born profoundly deaf in 1955,” Young said. “They didn’t discover it until I was 2 ½. I was sitting on the bed looking out the window and my mother came in and opened heavy metal closet doors, and she noticed that I did not move, turn around or say anything to her and she thought that was pretty odd.”

When the local doctor did not satisfy their concerns, Betty was taken to the Central Institute for the Deaf in St. Louis, Missouri. They sent the family to the John Tracy Clinic in Los Angeles.

“My mother took me there and she was there for four weeks,” Young said. “My dad joined me for the last two weeks.”

Her parents continued to get her the help she needed as she grew.

“During the school year I worked with a speech therapist who was in the school system,” Young said. “She taught me how to lip read.”

Young continued to work on her lip reading skills through high school.

In 2002, she got a cochlear implant.

“Because of my mom and dad I can now talk on the telephone, enjoy the symphony and go to concerts,” Young said.

Because of the remarkable results his daughter experienced, Read became a supporter of an Albuquerque facility that deals with deafness in a unique and empowering way.

“My dad was such a supporter of the Presbyterian Ear Institute,” Carolyn said. “They give children at a very young age the opportunity to overcome a deficit in hearing and become functional in the real world to live independently for the rest of their lives.”

Read’s friends and attorneys, Joel Carson and Beth Atkinson Ryan said of him: “The passing of Charlie is truly an end of an era. He was one of the true pioneers of the oil and gas business in southeast New Mexico.”

An avid outdoorsman, Read’s friend Glenn Stiff said of his hunting skills: “During his 20 years of elk hunting the score was elk 20, Charlie 0.”

Read loved gardening, working hard, playing hard in either their condo in Hawaii or their cabin in Colorado.

“He lived in a forward tilt,” Carolyn said. “He was not one to give up easily. He never retired.”

