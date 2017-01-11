Username: 1

The Notorious Diggers Volleyball Club is hosting a sanctioned volleyball tournament, SmackFest 2017, on Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Roswell.

Teams from Albuquerque and Artesia, along with Texas squads from Amarillo, Midland/Odessa and El Paso, will take part in the two-day tournament. The 24 teams range from age [auth] 12-and-up to 18-and-up.

Games will take place at four locations: Goddard High School, NMMI’s Godfrey Athletic Center, ENMU-Roswell and Calvary Baptist Church, 1009 W. Alameda St.

The Saturday schedule consists of pool play and a challenge round to determine the brackets for Sunday’s elimination games. Games begin at 8:30 a.m. both days.

Diggers Premier (17U) will play at the Godfrey Center, Diggers Impact (15U) will play at ENMU-R and Diggers Crush (12U) will play at Calvary Baptist.

The Notorious Diggers Volleyball Club consists of young athletes from the region ranging in age from 9 to 17 and is affiliated with USA Volleyball-Sun Country Region. The club has expanded from court volleyball to sand volleyball and trains athletes year-round. All teams participate in tournaments in the Sun Country Region throughout New Mexico and West Texas.

For more information, contact Jessica Chaves at 575-317-3742 or roswelldiggers@gmail.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

« GRT increase, $21 million bond on city agenda; Sales taxes would go up $2.3 million annually to fund rec center 50th annual John Reid-Dexter Invite stacked with talented teams »