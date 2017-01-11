Karma Daniels
Services are pending at Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory for [auth] Karma Daniels, 69, who passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017 in Artesia, NM. A further announcement will be made once arrangements have been finalized.
January 11, 2017 • Obituaries
