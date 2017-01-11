Username: 1

JOY Writers will start its 17th series of public readings at the Roswell Museum and Art Center 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bassett Auditorium in the Roswell Museum and Art Center.

Now in its 18th year as a working writers’ cadre, the group has several published and aspiring authors who will be presenting their latest efforts.

Readers will include Beverly Coots of Dexter, who has a new novel [auth] out; Hedda P. Saltz, poet, who has finished her first chapbook; Joyce McCollaum, who is working on her second family novel; Ralph Rivera, who is working on a novel about mining in northern New Mexico; MJ Johns, who has her first fantasy novel out; and Barbara Corn Patterson, author of “Rock House Ranch,” “The Woman on the Table” and a third novel about the music industry, which is in its final draft.

Aspiring authors who will be participating include Barta Howse, working on her historical novel; Steve Shaw, working on speculative fiction; Sue Ann Carpenter, memoirist; Susan Allensworth, essayist and storyteller; Charlene Hernandez, memoirist; and Carolyn Sidd, creator of literary fiction.

The group is led by Eva McCollaum, who teaches English at New Mexico Military Institute and recently published the biography of retired Staff Sgt. Scott Lilley of Roswell. His story, “After April,” also will be the subject of one of the readings.

The next reading in the series will be Feb. 19 in the Bassett auditorium.

The readings are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Anyone interested in supporting the literary arts or in becoming a member of the group should attend.

