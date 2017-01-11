Username: 1

The Roswell City Council is scheduled to vote tonight on plans to raise local sales taxes to pay for an $18 million aquatic facility and recreation center, whether to issue a $21 million bond to replace water meters throughout the city to better account water usage, and a proposed body arts ordinance that would go beyond state law governing the regulation of tattooing and other body art practices in the city.

The City Council will consider three separate proposed ordinances that would each raise gross receipts taxes in the city, commonly called GRTs or sales taxes, to fund the proposed $18 million aquatic facility and recreation center at Cielo Grande Recreation Area. Each scheduled vote would authorize the advertisement of a public hearing for each proposed ordinance, to be held in February.

One of the proposed ordinances would adopt a one-eighth of 1 percent municipal gross receipts tax, or 0.125 percent. The new tax would be dedicated to general municipal purposes, generating an estimated additional $1,116,123 in GRT revenues to the city annually.

A second proposed ordinance would adopt a one-sixteenth of 1 percent municipal infrastructure gross receipts tax, or 0.0625 percent. It would be dedicated to general municipal purposes, generating an estimated additional $583,062 annually.

The third proposed ordinance would adopt a one-sixteenth of 1 percent municipal environmental services gross receipts tax, or also 0.0625 percent. It also would also generate an estimated additional $583,062 annually, and would be dedicated to acquisition, construction, operation and maintenance of solid waste facilities, water facilities, sewer systems and related facilities.

All three proposed ordinances make GRT exemptions for direct broadcast satellite services, businesses located outside city limits on land owned by the city, and railroad, motor vehicle and air transportation from within the city to outside the city.

The new tax increases, paid by all those buying goods and services in the city, would become effective July 1, pending approval by the New Mexico Department of [auth] Taxation and Revenue.

There is no expiration date stipulated in any of the three proposed ordinances, although Mayor Dennis Kintigh said sunset provisions will likely be added before they are considered for final adoption by the City Council in February. City leaders have predicted it would take 15 to 20 years to pay for the $18 million aquatic facility and rec center.

In December, by 7-1 votes both times, the City Council approved resolutions to fund the estimated $18 million project by raising gross receipts taxes, and to include a water facility with the recreation center.

The aquatics design option approved by the City Council last month, but which is only in the design phase, includes a 3,750-square-foot indoor pool with six swimming lanes, an outdoor large open swim area with a large tube slide, and outdoor toddler section with shaded structures.

City Councilor Juan Oropesa cast the lone dissenting vote on both resolutions, saying he would prefer that voters decide the issue in a bond election.

City Councilor Steve Henderson said it’s important to increase GRTs sufficiently to pay off debt for the project and to also fund operation and maintenance of the new recreational complex.

City businesses currently collect a 7.5 percent gross receipts tax on all transactions subject to gross receipt taxes, although 5.125 percent of that goes to the state. The remainder is split by the city and county. The city’s current GRT rate is 1.4375 percent, while the county’s GRT rate is 0.9375 percent.

If the City Council approves all three proposed GRT increases, the city’s GRT rate would increase 0.25 percent, or 25 cents for every $100 purchased, from 1.4375 percent to 1.6875 percent.

The total GRT rate in the city would be 7.75 percent.

Water meters

The City Council is slated to hold a public hearing and then vote on the adoption of a proposed ordinance that would authorize the issuance of a bond of up to $21 million to replace all water meters in the city.

“Staff has observed a substantial amount of water not being captured within the city water revenue due to antiquated metering systems,” states a staff report on the proposed ordinance. “It was recommended the consideration of the Smart Water Meter Project would replace current antiquated systems with new technologies, which utilize highly accurate devices so the city may capture true water usage along with accurate revenues.”

The project is estimated to cost $19,853,557, although the proposed ordinance would authorize the issuance of up to $21 million of revenue bonds, which must be solely paid from net revenues from the operation of the city’s water and sewer system.

Annual bond payments, reaching $1.3 million annually, would begin in June and conclude in June 2037.

The city’s 19,000 existing mechanical water meters would be replaced with wireless meters, which transmit data from the meters to towers and then to city utility offices. City employees would no longer need to travel to meters to read usage amounts, but could instead be used for other matters.

Consultants say the “smart meters” make leak detection, customer service and billing more efficient. City staff estimates the installation of the smart meters could save the city $1.7 million annually by more accurately gauging water and sewer usage. In addition, city staff says the project will result in $1.2 million in increased billing revenues and save $536,530 a year on maintenance and operations.

The consulting group Yearout Energy Services of Albuquerque says the project will pay for itself within 12 years. The project would be completed over a 16-month period, starting with commercial water customers next year.

Body arts

A long-discussed ordinance that would give the city powers to regulate body art practices is up for a vote Thursday night. If approved Thursday, there would be a public hearing and vote on the proposed ordinance in February.

The proposed ordinance, initially discussed by the City Council’s Legal Committee in August 2015, would license and regulate tattoo and body piercing in Roswell in an effort to protect youth and public health.

“The purpose of this ordinance is to ensure that the minimum standards for safe body art practices occur in the city by providing for business licensing of body art establishments at the local governmental level, and to provide more stringent standards for safe body art practices as the governing body may deem appropriate for the protection of the public,” the ordinance states.

The proposed ordinance would require body art establishments to obtain body art establishment business licenses from the city. Applicants would be required to show proof of a valid body art operator license from the state, pursuant to the state’s Body Arts Safe Practices Act of 2008, and provide the city evidence that they have successfully passed state inspections. The Roswell Code Enforcement Division would annually inspect body art establishments to determine their compliance with provisions of the proposed ordinance and the state law.

The ordinance would prohibit body art at any location other than a permanent, licensed body art establishment. It would prohibit home-based body art establishments, with a mandatory fine of $500 per occurrence. Prior proposed language prohibiting body art establishments within 300 feet of a school was removed from the draft ordinance.

The proposed city ordinance would prohibit administering body art on any person under 18 years old, unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who signs a consent statement. State law contains no minimum age to receive tattoos or piercings, but it does say minors must have written consent from parents or guardians, who are required to be present during procedures.

The proposed city ordinance makes exemptions for ear piercings and Native Americans who perform scarification rituals for religious purposes.

