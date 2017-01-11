Username: 1

Above: Roswell senior hitter Jaedyn De La Cerda receives a serve during a game against the Goddard Rockets [auth] on Oct. 13 at Ground Zero Gym. De La Cerda earned first-team All-District honors and was named to the 5A/6A South All-Star squad.

Below: Goddard senior Leah Weathers (3) sets the ball for teammate Vittoria Price (6) during a district volleyball contest against the Lovington Wildcats on Nov. 1. Weathers and Price were recently named to the Class 5A All-State first team. (Shawn Naranjo Photos)

The Goddard Rockets and Roswell Coyotes volleyball squads recently earned a slew of postseason honors after both squads delivered impressive seasons.

Six players from the Class 5A state runner-up Rockets earned All-District nods.

Senior setter Leah Weathers, junior libero Allie French and sophomore middle blocker Vittoria Price were named to District 4-5A first team.

Senior outside hitter Zoe Walker, junior outside hitter Camarynn Villalpando and freshman outside hitter Sophia Price landed on the second team.

Weathers and Vittoria Price were also named to the All-State first team.

For the state semifinalist Coyotes, seven players took district honors.

Senior outside hitter Jaedyn De La Cerda, junior middle blocker Kaitlyn Holl and junior setter Nayelli Morales made the first team.

Senior defensive specialist Sheyanne Sandoval, senior outside hitter Anastasia Daliege, sophomore defensive specialist Jasmine Aguirre and sophomore right-side hitter Cheyenne Martinez earned second-team awards.

Holl was named to the All-State second team and De La Cerda was awarded a position on the 5A/6A South All-Star team.

