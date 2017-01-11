Username: 1

Diego Garcia Romero, 73, went to be [auth] with his Lord on Monday, January 9, 2017, in Roswell, NM. He was born to Diego Romero Sr. and Ramona Garcia on March 12, 1943, in Chihuahua, Mexico but has lived in Roswell, NM, most of his life.

Diego was an easygoing, humble, and happy person with a great sense of humor. He always expressed his pride and joy for living such a long life, always looking at the positive side of it. Diego had a vagabond spirit, always knowing the good from the bad. He was a hard worker and great provider. One of the things Diego loved most was spending time with all his family. He enjoyed camping, listening to loud music, and drinking a cold beer.

On December 16, 1994, Diego married the love of his life, Luz Razo.

Diego was retired but previously worked at Levi Strauss for 18 years.

Preceding Diego in death are his parents, Diego Romero Sr. and Ramona Garcia; sisters: Carmen and Ricarda; brother, Jose; nephews: Willie, Jaime, and Mario; special friend, Francisco Pancho Avila; and his dog, Chancey.

Those left to cherish Diego’s memory are his wife, Luz Romero; sons: Victor (Tanya), Zachery of Alpine, TX, Diego Romero Jr. (Rosa) and granddaughter, Jessica of Roswell, NM, David Romero (Patty), Issac and Corinna of Woodland, CA, Fabian Romero (Angelica) and grandchildren, Adaly and Maryssa of Roswell, NM; daughters: Dora Maria Olivas (Jose) and grandchildren, Kathy and Roman of Midland, TX, Debra Morales (JD) of Snyder, TX; stepdaughters: Suzie Rivera and grandchildren, Monique and Ismael Jr. and great-grandson, James Madril of Roswell, NM, Wendy Mendoza, son, Joseph of Roswell, NM, Mayela Sosa (Eric) and granddaughter, Iyana of Ft. Worth, TX; stepson: Hector Mendoza Jr. (Alma), grandchildren, Mauricio, Omarr, Deryk, Dezi, and great-grandson, Davian all of Roswell, NM; brothers: Marcos of California, Juan of Juarez, Chihuahua; sister, Anita of El Paso, TX; nephew, Ruben of California; grandchildren: Lazarito Benitez and George Archuleta, both of Roswell, NM; ex-wife, Francisca Alvarez of Snyder, TX; and his dog Peanut.

Diego would want his loved ones to not be sad, but to remember him cheerfully through the good times, his laughter, and favorite music. He would like to be remembered as “El Buki Mayor.”

Services will be held at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Cremation, on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 1 p.m.

Please take a moment to share a tribute in memory of Diego with his family in the online registry at andersonbethany.com.

Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to be chosen to serve Diego Romero’s family in their time of need.

