Current zoo inspection notes minor problems
A December USDA inspection did not cite the city zoo for problems related to animal well-being. It did find find three areas were in non-compliance and need to be corrected. (AJ Dickman Photo)
A recent inspection has cited the city zoo for several minor infractions,
including not having enough trained staff, but found no problems regarding animal health, government records indicate.
The Spring River Park and Zoo posted on its Facebook page
Wednesday morning about the well-being of its animals following a complaint
lodged Monday by a non-profit animal rights foundation.
“The City of Roswell’s Spring River Park & Zoo is aware
of concerns that have been expressed recently about the zoo’s mountain lions
and bears,” the post read. “A USDA representative came to the zoo about a month
ago for an official visit and found no issues with the health and care of the
zoo’s two mountain lions and two bears. The only issue noted by the USDA
regarding the lions’ and bears’ enclosures was the need for some patchwork
repair on walls. That work has been completed.”
The complaint appears to be unrelated to the Dec. 13 inspection by a veterinary medical officer with
the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which conducted three routine [auth] visits to
the zoo in 2016. The Animal Care division of the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health
Inspection Service licenses and inspects many animal-related enterprises,
including zoological parks.
The complaint letter to the USDA by a director of captive
animal law enforcement for the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals
Foundation complained about the obesity of a mountain lion shown in a photo posted by the zoo on its Facebook page in December and the inappropriateness of a concrete
enclosure for mountain lions and bears.
City spokesperson Todd Wildermuth said that the photo,
although posted in 2016, was taken in 2014. He said that the diets for the
mountain lions were adjusted around that time and the lions now weigh less than
they did when the photo was taken.
Given time constraints, he and new zoo Superintendent Marge
Woods were not able to respond to other aspects of the USDA inspections by press
time. Woods was promoted to superintendent in December, having served as head
zookeeper for 22 years.
A few facts about the inspections are not mentioned by the
zoo on its Facebook post.
While the reports did not indicate any critical problems regarding the 136 animals in the zoo, it did cite the zoo for three
categories, with one category having three parts.
The “indirect” citations, meaning that they were not judged
as having a current and direct effect on animal well-being, involved a lack of
rodent pest control in the lemur habitat, the lack of an adequate number of
trained staff as required by regulations, and a problem with facilities, with three difficulties noted
in that area.
The problem with falling stucco in the bear enclosure was a
repeat citation, having first been noted in the July 2016 inspection. At that time, the USDA asked for the problem to be fixed by August.
The recent report also cited the zoo for two other
facility problems, one with fencing in the beaver’s outdoor exhibit, which the
inspector said could possibly cause the beaver to become trapped or injured,
and another involving gaps and a broken gate on exterior fencing that the inspector said should
be fixed to function properly as a secondary confinement system for the animals.
The USDA has not yet verified if any of the work has been
completed, according to USDA APHIS spokesperson Tanya Espinosa.
“At some point we will be going back to see that the
corrections have been made,” Espinosa said, “but we never announce our
inspections.”
She said that USDA animal care inspection reports are kept private for 30 days to allow animal caretakers to object to findings. After that, they
are made available to the public.
The July 2016 inspection found only the problem with
the bear enclosure, while the March 2016 report found no non-compliant items.
During many of its eight inspections occurring during the
past two years, the zoo received no citations. It was given an “indirect”
citation in 2015 for facility problems and a “critical” citation in April 2014
when the water in the bear enclosure was overfilled, allowing a bear cub to
scale a fence and climb to the exterior roof of the enclosure.
The zoo’s Facebook post said the new superintendent
is evaluating what changes need to be made at the city venue.
“She has been reviewing all aspects of
the zoo and the city expects there will be discussion in the future about
potential improvements based on the recommendations of the superintendent,” the
post said. “Any improvements undertaken at the zoo will be designed to benefit
the animals and patrons.”
Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
