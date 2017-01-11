Username: 1

A December USDA inspection did not cite the city zoo for problems related to animal well-being. It did find find three areas were in non-compliance and need to be corrected. (AJ Dickman Photo)

A recent inspection has cited the city zoo for several minor infractions,

including not having enough trained staff, but found no problems regarding animal health, government records indicate.

The Spring River Park and Zoo posted on its Facebook page

Wednesday morning about the well-being of its animals following a complaint

lodged Monday by a non-profit animal rights foundation.

“The City of Roswell’s Spring River Park & Zoo is aware

of concerns that have been expressed recently about the zoo’s mountain lions

and bears,” the post read. “A USDA representative came to the zoo about a month

ago for an official visit and found no issues with the health and care of the

zoo’s two mountain lions and two bears. The only issue noted by the USDA

regarding the lions’ and bears’ enclosures was the need for some patchwork

repair on walls. That work has been completed.”

The complaint appears to be unrelated to the Dec. 13 inspection by a veterinary medical officer with

the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which conducted three routine [auth] visits to

the zoo in 2016. The Animal Care division of the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health

Inspection Service licenses and inspects many animal-related enterprises,

including zoological parks.

The complaint letter to the USDA by a director of captive

animal law enforcement for the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals

Foundation complained about the obesity of a mountain lion shown in a photo posted by the zoo on its Facebook page in December and the inappropriateness of a concrete

enclosure for mountain lions and bears.

City spokesperson Todd Wildermuth said that the photo,

although posted in 2016, was taken in 2014. He said that the diets for the

mountain lions were adjusted around that time and the lions now weigh less than

they did when the photo was taken.

Given time constraints, he and new zoo Superintendent Marge

Woods were not able to respond to other aspects of the USDA inspections by press

time. Woods was promoted to superintendent in December, having served as head

zookeeper for 22 years.

A few facts about the inspections are not mentioned by the

zoo on its Facebook post.

While the reports did not indicate any critical problems regarding the 136 animals in the zoo, it did cite the zoo for three

categories, with one category having three parts.

The “indirect” citations, meaning that they were not judged

as having a current and direct effect on animal well-being, involved a lack of

rodent pest control in the lemur habitat, the lack of an adequate number of

trained staff as required by regulations, and a problem with facilities, with three difficulties noted

in that area.

The problem with falling stucco in the bear enclosure was a

repeat citation, having first been noted in the July 2016 inspection. At that time, the USDA asked for the problem to be fixed by August.

The recent report also cited the zoo for two other

facility problems, one with fencing in the beaver’s outdoor exhibit, which the

inspector said could possibly cause the beaver to become trapped or injured,

and another involving gaps and a broken gate on exterior fencing that the inspector said should

be fixed to function properly as a secondary confinement system for the animals.

The USDA has not yet verified if any of the work has been

completed, according to USDA APHIS spokesperson Tanya Espinosa.

“At some point we will be going back to see that the

corrections have been made,” Espinosa said, “but we never announce our

inspections.”

She said that USDA animal care inspection reports are kept private for 30 days to allow animal caretakers to object to findings. After that, they

are made available to the public.

The July 2016 inspection found only the problem with

the bear enclosure, while the March 2016 report found no non-compliant items.

During many of its eight inspections occurring during the

past two years, the zoo received no citations. It was given an “indirect”

citation in 2015 for facility problems and a “critical” citation in April 2014

when the water in the bear enclosure was overfilled, allowing a bear cub to

scale a fence and climb to the exterior roof of the enclosure.

The zoo’s Facebook post said the new superintendent

is evaluating what changes need to be made at the city venue.

“She has been reviewing all aspects of

the zoo and the city expects there will be discussion in the future about

potential improvements based on the recommendations of the superintendent,” the

post said. “Any improvements undertaken at the zoo will be designed to benefit

the animals and patrons.”

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

