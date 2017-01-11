Username: 1

Billy Jack Taylor, 76, passed on Monday, January 9, 2017, after a lengthy illness. His devoted wife, Margaret Aileene Good Taylor and other family members were at his side, loving and supporting him into the arms of his Savior. Billy Jack was born on February 27, 1941, in Portales, New Mexico to his father, Osburn Taylor and his mother, Eula Capp Taylor. Both are buried in Portales, New Mexico. Billy has a brother, Eldeen Taylor, who currently lives in Lubbock, Texas, and his sister, Laverne Taylor Blaylock, who resides in Los Lunas, New Mexico. Billy Jack and Aileene married on July 12, 1969, and had two children. Billy’s pride and passion was his [auth] family. His son, Eric Dean Taylor and his finance, Pamela Roberts, reside in Roswell, New Mexico. Billy’s daughter, Kellie Taylor Morgan and her husband, Jimmy Morgan, also reside in Roswell, New Mexico. If you wanted to put a smile on Billy’s face, all you had to do was talk to him about his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were coming for a visit. His grandchildren are: Nicolas Dean Taylor and Eric Dean Taylor, Jr. of Roswell, New Mexico; Kyla Morgan and her fiancé, Shadduc York; Krysta “Kryssie” Morgan and her fiancé, Joseph Espinoza of Roswell, New Mexico; great-grandchildren: Karlee Morgan, R’ia Morgan, Kristopher York and Jimmy York of Roswell, New Mexico.

Billy honorable served as an Air Police Officer for six years in the United States Air Force. After his discharge from the service, Billy continued to serve his community with honor by becoming an Albuquerque Police officer for five years. His desire to serve continued when he joined the New Mexico State Police and retired with over twenty-five years of service. After his retirement, Billy became a police officer with the New Mexico Military Institute and a district manager for Burns Security in Roswell, New Mexico.

Many people say a hero wears a cape. To his family, friends and the community, our Hero wore a military uniform and a police officer’s uniform and badge.

Viewing for Billy was Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Anderson-Bethany from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and again on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Anderson-Bethany from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Billy’s Life Memorial Service will be Friday, January 13, 2017, at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at General Douglas McBride Veterans Cemetery.

Billy’s obituary was lovingly written by his family.

