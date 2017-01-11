Indian Lake Golf Club, an 18-hole course located about an hour southeast of the golfing great’s hometown of Latrobe, is [auth] looking for new ownership. Palmer, who won seven major titles before becoming a prominent golf course designer among other successful business ventures, died last September at age 87.

Palmer started work on Indian Lake in 1964, with a nine-hole course opening in 1967. A second nine was completed in 1995. Indian Lake was the first of over 250 courses designed by Palmer across the world. The 18-hole layout plays at 6,700 yards and was dedicated to Palmer in 2009.

Indian Lake Golf Club president Clair Gill said the club began to consider selling the complex shortly after Palmer’s death.