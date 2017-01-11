Username: 1

With due respect, I have a question for Mrs. Kral (letters, Jan. 10). On what planet do you live? Your letter in the paper was even more biased than the reportage you complained about.

I am [auth] of a totally different opinion regarding the election of this wild man for most of the same reasons Mrs. Kral finds offensive.

I would here like to share with readers of this forum a paragraph from a holiday letter from a long-time friend on the topic as another view of the subject of Mrs. Kral’s tirade. And I quote”

“Then came the election results with the issues about which I care deeply being trashed. Even worse, the exposure and seeming encouragement of the deep underbelly of racism, misogyny, science denial, anti-semitism and more left me reeling. Yikes, what or how do you teach children about decency, respect or truth? Following a period of shock and paralysis, I decided that for me it’s healthier to hope the political shift will produce some positive adjustments. Whatever happens, I am more determined than ever to stand up for my core values and beliefs.”

Need I say more?

Dan Gage

Roswell

