Username: 1

The Dexter Demons would like to hoist the championship trophy at the end [auth] of their home tourney, the John Reid-Dexter Invite.

But the host school didn’t make it easy on itself, bringing in a field of teams that will challenge Class 3A’s No. 4 squad from the opening tip.

Other than the New Mexico Military Institute Colts (1-6), every squad boasts a winning record and looks poised to make the state playoffs in their respective classes.

From the 1A ranks, No. 4 Melrose (7-4) and No. 6 Hondo Valley (7-4) are no strangers to playing up with the larger schools and feature rosters packed with athletes that have won state titles.

Hondo and NMMI will open the tournament at 1 p.m. today. With limited opportunities to play, what the Colts lack in experience they make up for with hustle, but will it be enough against the Eagles who have won four of their last five?

Melrose will take on Class 3A’s No. 3 squad, the Tularosa Wildcats, at 2:45 p.m. Tularosa (9-3) is also a new member of District 4 and will likely be the Demons’ biggest threat later in the season and in this tournament.

With eight seniors on the roster, the Wildcats are experienced and determined to have a special season after letdowns the past two years.

Seniors Michael Sheridan (16.8 points per game) and Joe Perez (13.3 ppg) are decent shooters at every distance and Perez leads the team in rebounding and blocks, which should make for an interesting matchup with 6-foot-5 Buffalo junior Jordan Jasso.

On the bottom half of the bracket, the 4:30 p.m. game features the No. 12 Hagerman Bobcats and fellow 2A school, and last year’s tournament champions, the No. 6 Mesilla Valley Christian SonBlazers.

Mesilla’s signature win came on Dec. 29 when they defeated Class 3A’s No. 2 team, Texico, at the Wolverines’ home tourney. The SonBlazers fell to Farwell, TX in that tournament’s final and then lost big to Portales last week. Mesilla put up 101 points against the lowly Cloudcroft Bears on Tuesday.

The Bobcats (7-5) have been up and down since starting the season 3-1. A string of losses to larger schools had Hagerman at .500, but after a couple wins at the Smokey Bear Tournament in Capitan, the Bobcats have some momentum.

The Demons (8-4) will wrap up Day 1 against the Jal Panthers (8-2) at 6:15 p.m.

Jal sits at No. 8 in the Class 2A rankings, with a few wins over larger schools and close losses to Hagerman and Carlsbad JV. The Panthers have seven seniors on the roster and decent size for a small school.

Senior Jonathan Hammons leads the Panthers in most scoring categories and has at least 10 points in every game except for the season-opening loss to Hagerman.

The Demons opened the season with a loss at Ruidoso, just days after much of the team finished the football season, before rattling off three wins to win the Melrose tourney.

Then came another three losses — a 3-point loss to a very good Portales team followed by two defeats at the Tularosa tourney.

But the Demons have won five-straight since and have been beating teams with a balanced scoring attack led by sophomore point guard Jonah Chavez and a next-man-up mentality that has translated into great bench play.

The Demons won the John Reid-Dexter Invite in 2014 before cruising to a state title. While nobody is quite ready to compare this year’s Dexter squad to that 29-2 championship team, a win in the 50th playing of its home tourney would be a good start.

Related Posts

About the Author: ajdickman

« Local club team hosts volleyball tournament Goddard’s Price, Weathers take All-State honors; Roswell’s De La Cerda makes 5A/6A South All-Star squad »