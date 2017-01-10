Username: 1

Timothy “Tim” Rowland, 65, of Roswell, New Mexico, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2017, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM, Friday, January 13, 2017, at Christ Church with Pastor Lonnie Owens officiating. Arrangements are by Anderson Bethany Funeral Home.

Tim was born in Roswell, New Mexico, to Hugh and Bette Rowland on August 12, 1951. He graduated from Goddard High School in 1969 and attended Eastern New Mexico University in Roswell. He married Arlene Trammell on June 17, 1978, in Tularosa, New Mexico. He worked as a Construction Foreman for Bill Wolfe, then worked for GYM Industries and Roe Construction before moving on to Eastern New Mexico Medical Center as the Head of Maintenance. He was active in The Pecos Valley Trap Club and various rodeo activities, including membership in the Chaves County Jr. Rodeo Association. He received his Contractors License in 1986.

Tim is preceded in death by grandparents, LW and Nellie Ballard, Clarence and Annie Rowland; his father, Hugh W. Rowland; his mother and father in law, Evelyn and Bill Trammell; cousin, Max Rowland; uncle, David Rowland; and aunt, Glenda Rowland.

Tim is survived by his wife, Arlene; daughters: Kerri Pirtle (Ryan), and Tamara Rowland; his brothers: Mike and Dan Rowland; his sister, Anna Buffington; his mother, Bette Rowland; grandchildren: Molly, Mazie, Josie and Emmett Pirtle; his aunt, Bing; his cousins: Dave (Annie) and Tawnya Rowland; and his uncle, Jim.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Physicians, Nurses and Respiratory Therapists at Roswell Regional Hospital and The University of New Mexico Hospital/Medical ICU.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to your local 4-H clubs or Hunters Education organizations.

Tim’s obituary is lovingly written by his family.

