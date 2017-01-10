Username: 1

There are so many kind and generous people who went out [auth] of their way to express love and caring for the young people of Assurance Home and the James Ranch Youth Shelter this past holiday season. We sincerely appreciate each gift, each kindness, each Christmas card and each prayer we received.

The children we serve are considered homeless and ‘at-risk’ but they certainly were not forgotten.

As one child who lives here always says, “God Bless Your Hearts.”

Thank you for blessing us.

Ron Malone

Assurance Home Inc.

