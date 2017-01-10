Username: 1

It seems there isn’t a product on the planet that you can’t buy from Amazon, the gigantic online retailer. But decades before Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ parents were even born, a company founded in 1886 by Richard Warren Sears and Alvah Curtis Roebuck had a similar idea — selling every product under the sun to American consumers.

Through mail order, American consumers could buy not just clothes, kitchen appliances and washing machines, but also cars and even kits to build your own house from Sears and Roebuck. Mail-order shopping was especially convenient for rural Americans, who lived great distances from the multi-story department stores in big cities.

Headquartered in Chicago, Sears in the early 20th century established its own radio station, WLS (World’s Largest Store), so it could market its [auth] products to farmers who lived hours away from the Windy City.

Checking out pages from old Sears and Roebuck catalogs online is like reading the history of American consumerism itself, at least from the 1880s onward, and older generations will joke about how those out-of-date Sears catalogs got their second life in the outhouse.

Many baby boomers have fond memories of eagerly flipping through the pages of the toy section of not just the Sears Christmas catalog, aka the “wish book,” but also those of its competitors, Montgomery Ward and Penneys (now called JCPenney).

Now, the fate of big-box retailers like Sears, Macys and Kmart has become a vacuum that is steadily being filled with points and clicks on the internet as online shopping becomes the new norm.

Sears Holdings, parent company of Sears and Kmart, announced this week it will shutter 108 Kmart and 42 Sears stores over the next few months as it looks to stem its operating losses. Also this week, department store giant Macy’s announced store closures nationwide.

Sears follows the local closings of Ginsberg Music Co., Tuesday Morning and Hastings Entertainment in 2015.

Though the future of Sears Holdings seems bleak, a few of its trusted brand names should live on even if the corporation tanks.

Tool company Stanley Black & Decker announced Thursday it will buy Craftsman from Sears for $900 million, while Sears continues to explore potential deals for its Kenmore appliances and DieHard car batteries.

The loss of brick-and-mortar stores is not unique to Roswell. Construction of indoor shopping malls was at one time one of the fastest growing business sectors in America. Mall construction closely trailed the build up of the interstate highway system, which enabled middle-class Americans to move from their 1,100-square-foot houses in downtown areas to more spacious homes in the burgeoning suburbs. Though outlet malls continue to crop up, a traditional indoor mall has not been built in the U.S. since 2006.

And now, it seems, you don’t need to head to the mall or anyplace else to do the bulk of your shopping. With a computer or a smartphone, just about every product imaginable can be summoned to your doorstep. Which, when you think about it, is not much different from the early days of the Sears catalog.

