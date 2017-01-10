Username: 1

Funeral services for Ruth Adeline Shipp, Wilks, Prewitt, 90 year-old former Weatherford, OK resident, will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 2 p.m. in “The Chapel” of Lockstone Funeral Home in Weatherford, OK with Don Rackley officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

Ruth was born on May 9, 1926 in Bridgeport, OK to James and Emma (Folks) Shipp and passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 7, 2017 in Hobbs, NM at the home of her great-granddaughter Tiffanie and her husband, Jesse Greenfield, in Hobbs, NM. Ruth attended Hydro public school. She had eight siblings. She often talked about going to school with her sisters in a horse-drawn carriage during the Great Depression when they only had two sets of clothes and the Oklahoma dust storms were so bad that they had to wear masks to breathe. In the summer before her junior year she moved in with a family in Weatherford to care for their home for room and board. She graduated from Weatherford High School but she continued to attend Hydro alumni reunions until she was 70 years old. After high school graduation she worked as a store clerk in Oklahoma City until she [auth] eloped with Samuel Allan Wilks. They were married on December 26, 1945 in Shreveport, LA where Sam was stationed in the army and she worked in the officer’s club. They lived in an apartment where they shared one bathroom with six couples. To make enough money to survive, they bought billfold kits and sold billfolds to fellow soldiers. After Sam’s discharge they lived in Silverton, CO where she was a store clerk and Sam and his brother, Max, worked the mines. After a couple of years they moved back to the family farm in Weatherford, OK, where they raised wheat, cattle, and eggs that they sold to an Oklahoma City restaurant.

After Donna and Andy were born, they toured southwestern United States and eventually settled in Hobbs, NM. Ruth was a housewife, great cook, Cub Scout leader, Brownie leader, band supporter, active member of the Jefferson Street Church of Christ, and an accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed sewing clothes for her family and making curtains and furnishings for her home. Sam and Ruth lived in several towns in New Mexico before returning to the family farm in Weatherford, OK in 1966. In Weatherford Ruth was a grocery store clerk and later a bank teller at Security State Bank. When she retired, she was an assistant vice president of Security State Bank. She always took time to visit with her customers so she knew most of the Weatherford residents and the SWOSU students. After Ruth retired from the bank, she helped Sam run the farm.

Ruth provided amazing care for Sam 24/7 for seven years before he passed away in 1993. She married James Billy Prewitt on August 26, 1996. After Bill’s death, she continued to live in Roswell, NM until Labor Day, 2016. Ruth was very involved in the Country Club Church of Christ, the Does and the Cowbells. She enjoyed raising money for college scholarships through the enchilada dinners that the Does provided for about 350 Roswell residents twice a year.

Ruth was very supportive of her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandkids’ extra-curricular activities. She probably attended more birthday parties, weddings, band performances, debate contests, soccer games, football games, softball games, wrestling contests, FFA activities, military recognition ceremonies, stock shows, dance recitals, plays, and career celebrations than any other mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma. One of her favorite activities was babysitting her grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.

Ruth was an active member of the Roswell Country Club Church of Christ. She enjoyed serving Thanksgiving dinner at the Roswell Country Club Church of Christ to nursing home residents and adult handicapped residents. She was known for her outstanding brownies and banana pudding that she brought to every fund raiser and family event. She spent many days visiting her friends in the hospital and sitting with family members who were having surgery.

She adopted Rhoda and Tim Coakley in Roswell as her best friends and supporters. During the past ten years Ruth loved spending time on the houseboats with her niece Carol and her husband Ed Wimberly.

Ruth loved being a member of the Does Marching Team that performed convention opening ceremonies in Oklahoma City, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Ruidoso, NM, and Albuquerque, NM.

Surviving Ruth is her daughter Donna Metcalf and son Andrew Wilks and wife Joy. Siblings Betty Hall Opal Stroud, Ester Snider. Grandchildren Cary Carman and wife Misty “Mitzy”, Andria Henderson and husband Larry, Rachel Bugg and husband Jesse, Kenna Cataudella and husband Steve, Christopher Thomas, Deidre Marshall and husband Dustin, Andrea Ryan and husband Jeff. Great grandchildren Tiffanie Greenfield and husband Jesse, Samantha Carman, Chase Carman, Madison Carman, Mason Carman, Austin Cataudella, Brooks Cataudella, Tristan Metcalf, Ian Jones, Emereigh Bugg, Jack Bugg, Jacie Marshall, Spencer Marshall, Garrett Marshall, and Jeffery Ryan, Hayleigh Gibelyou, Jacob Henderson and Amy Buttram. Great-great grandchildren, Taylor Greenfield, Adeline Greenfield, Brentley Greenfield, Alysia Flores and Alexa Flores.

