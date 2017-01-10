Most of the invitees announced Saturday were in the organization last year, including young left-handers Jonathan Dziedzic, Eric Skoglund and Eric Stout and right-handers Malcom Culver, Luke Farrell and A.J. Puckett.

Spots in the starting rotation and bullpen are expected to be the most closely watched competitions throughout spring training, which begins when pitchers and catchers report Feb. 14.

The Royals’ first full-squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 17.