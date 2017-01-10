The Tennis Integrity [auth] Unit says Alexandru-Daniel Carpen was found to have approached another player in October 2013 to fix a match in return for payment.

The TIU said Tuesday that Carpen admitted to the charge in 2015. The sanction was delayed so the full circumstances surrounding the case could be heard.

The 30-year-old Carpen achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 1,088 in 2007, and a best doubles ranking of No. 274 in 2015.