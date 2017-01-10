The Roswell Daily Record reports (http://bit.ly/2iXZ4eP) that Gov. Susana Martinez said Monday that the grant is meant to help level the playing field and lay a foundation for people who want to invest their money in New Mexico.

The $4.4 million project at Roswell International Air Center is expected to create jobs for Dean Baldwin Painting, an aircraft painting firm and the airport’s largest tenant. Dean Baldwin leases Hangar 1083 from the city.

CEO Barbara Baldwin says the grant and the commitment from the city will help her company continue to expand.