Username: 1

Advertising





The family of our beloved Margaret Stephanie Cygan, 93, sadly share the news of her passing on Monday, January 9, 2016. Margaret was born on September 3, 1923, in Minneapolis, MN, to George Skalski and Mary Toman Skalski. She moved from Chicago, IL, to Roswell, NM, and lived in Roswell since 1976.

After graduating high school, Margaret served as a clerk in the Marine Corps during WWII. Margaret worked for Sunbeam and Armstrong Paint Company, both in Chicago, IL.

[auth] For 63 years, she and her husband Edward Cygan, treasured their life together.

Margaret was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was always happiest when surrounded by her family and extended family. Some of her greatest joys included gardening, bowling but was an enthusiastic gambler, and loved to travel to Las Vegas, NV. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and sewing.

Preceding Margaret in death are her parents, George Skalski and Mary Toman Skalski; sisters: Millie Niestadt, Irene Skalski, Dorothy McArdle; and son, Richard Cygan of Whiting, Indiana.

Those surviving to cherish Margaret’s memory are her son, Dr. Ronald W. Cygan (Midge); daughters: Patricia Cygan Ogden (Monroe), Barbara White (Tony); sister-in-law, Sylvia Olson of Florida; brother, Stanley Skalski and wife Peg from Hampton, IL; grandchildren: Michael Cygan (Melissa), Jennifer Kearns (Daryl), Nicholas White Sr., Richard White, Jillian White (Ryan); great-grandchildren: Nicholas White Jr., Kaeli Kearns, Gaven Kearns, Alexander James “AJ” White, Edward “Teddy” White, Jesse Macias, Lisa Dunn, Josie Dunn, and Jake Dunn.

Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at South Park Cemetery, 2:00 PM. Tim Arlet will be officiating.

Please take a moment to share a tribute in memory of Margaret with her family in the online register at andersonbethany.com.

Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to be chosen to serve Margaret Stephanie Cygan’s family in their time of need.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Gina R. Gonzales Timothy “Tim” Rowland »