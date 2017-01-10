Username: 1

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to learn a new language, the Roswell Public Library is a great place to start. The library offers a free language-learning system on its website through the databases section called Mango Languages.

Offering over 70 different languages to learn including English for non-native speakers, Hebrew, Cherokee and the standards like French and Spanish, you can sign up with your email or library card number to return to your place in the course.

By listening to and repeating material designed from native conversations, you’ll not only learn the individual words and phrases, you’ll know how they’re used in practical situations. There’s also an app available for use with Android and iOS products. For more information, call 575-622-7101 or visit the library at 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

Book Talk

An oft-overlooked section of the library is the oversized collection. They’re tucked away in a corner [auth] that’s easy to miss, but once you get to them, they usually provide the best visuals of any of the books out there. Generally referred to as “coffee-table books,” they’re cataloged as non-fiction by subject matter and run the gamut from art collections, history, biographies, travel, how-to books, science, sports and music.

The Smithsonian has helped to produce several definitive visual histories and “Music” and “Design” are two that are definitely worth checking out. If you have any passing interest in music in any capacity, you can be entertained for hours with all of the information and stunning visuals provided in “Music: The Definitive Visual History.”

It offers timelines starting as far back as 60,000 BCE, the uses of music and sound in various countries and cultures and religions, a guide to different instruments and how they function, short biographies on musicians and composers and a reference guide to the different genres and terms used in music.

It’s odd to say that a book about sound features fantastic pictures, but the photos of the instruments are top-notch and the artwork sourced from historical eras really paints a picture as to how influenced by sound and song humanity has been from the very beginning.

“Design: The Definitive Visual History” focuses less on story-telling and more on just showcasing an element we usually don’t think of when we surround ourselves with pleasing objects, but that it’s a process that inhabits just about anything produced, sometimes with stunning results. Broken up into decades starting with the 1850s, the book examines how technology, culture, economics and even politics have influenced design leading to iconic architecture, furniture, glassware and electronics. Even if you don’t read the text, just enjoying the images of extraordinary antiques, the evolution of the vacuum cleaner and the journey that office equipment is entertainment on its own.

A fun, non-committal read in the biographies section is “Heroes of the Comics” by Drew Friedman. This book features over 80 men and women who helped shape the comic industry over the last century.

The biographies are single-page essays on one side and a portrait of the subject opposite the write-up. Each illustration by Friedman evokes the person’s personality or struggles. Some are recognizable names like Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, but some are contributors aren’t as well known, like the ones who drew cartoons for “Mad Magazine” and “Cracked” or George Carlson who illustrated the original book jacket for “Gone with the Wind.” This title is great for comic fans, history buffs and those who just appreciate stellar portrait art.

Amanda Davis is a reference librarian at the Roswell Public Library. She can be contacted at A.Davis@roswell-nm.gov.

