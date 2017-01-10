Username: 1

Landowner Jens Klingshirn says up to 100 days of military training occur in Chaves County in areas [auth] the Bureau of Land Management has proposed to manage as “lands with wilderness characteristics,” meaning that they have little human or mechanized activity on them. Klingshirn was one of the people potentially affected by the revised Carlsbad Resource Management Plan to speak at a Tuesday meeting. (File Photo)

Does land used for military training qualify as wilderness areas known for being pristine and offering solitude? How are raptors and other species of birds harmed if federal lands are not reclassified as Areas of Critical Environmental Concern? What’s changed during the past 20 years that calls for changing designations for certain parcels of land, thereby potentially restricting other uses of the parcels? Have Notice of Intents been filed and other procedures followed properly?

These were the type of questions that area representatives of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management faced in a second meeting Tuesday morning with the full Chaves County Board of Commissioners to discuss the Carlsbad Regional Management Plan, which, among other things, proposes to reclassify some land in Chaves County. The first meeting occurred Oct. 18 with different BLM representatives.

In the background of the current discussion was the fact that Chaves County is one of several governmental entities suing the federal agency, primarily the Washington, D.C., managers, over a newly adopted planning rule, dubbed Planning 2.0.

At the Tuesday meeting, leaseholders, landowners and Chaves County officials had many questions and voiced some concerns about the final draft of the Carlsbad plan, which Schmidt said is scheduled to be published within six weeks in the Federal Register and then open for public comment and review for 90 days. He also said the new resource plan has been in the works for about seven years.

“I am having lots of fun,” said Chuck Schmidt, field manager of the Roswell field office at one point during questions. Schmidt said he was filling in for Jim Stovall, manager of the Pecos District, which includes the Roswell and Carlsbad offices.

Schmidt jokingly had said a few seconds earlier that he hoped he was retired by the time the Roswell field office is due to update its resource plan in five to 10 years.

At many times, the answers from Schmidt and Ty Bryson, acting manager for the Carlsbad field office, received intense scrutiny. The panel of Chaves County commissioners included some trained as lawyers, and they were joined by Margaret Byfield, executive director of the American Stewards of Liberty, the organization coordinating the legal efforts regarding the BLM planning rule.

During the Carlsbad office planning process, three parcels in Chaves County have been newly defined as Lands with Wilderness Characteristics, or LWCs, and two of the three are proposed to be managed as such, Schmidt said. That means that many activities that would involve significant human activity, such as travel with a motor vehicle or installation of mechanized equipment, might not be allowed on the two parcels if the plan is adopted.

Sterling Hendricks, a leaseholder whose family raises cattle on one of the LWC parcels, talked about how he and his family have built solar arrays on the land to replace windmills and sometimes cross the land using ATVs rather than using horses. In addition to raising the question of how those parcels then qualify as having wilderness characteristics, he said it prompts him to be concerned that ranching practices would have to change dramatically, and perhaps result in smaller profits, under new management rules.

Jens Klingshirn, a landowner who lives in an area between two parcels proposed to be managed as LWCs, talked about the intense military training exercises that occur in the area by the U.S. Navy and military contractors. Last year, he said, the training occurred for more than 100 days, involved 75 to 100 personnel and, at times, included up to 25 Humvees.

“It seems like a solution to a non-existent problem,” Klingshirn said about the re-designation of the land. “I would like to ask whether you have seen anyone come out there to enjoy the solitude? I have never seen it.”

He said he sometimes sees hunters in the area, but he could not imagine that the sounds of explosions would be inviting to those seeking solitude.

According to BLM guidelines, lands with wilderness characteristics must meet at least three criteria: be more than 5,000 acres in size, been affected mostly by nature and not human activity, and offer “outstanding opportunities for solitude or primitive, unconfined recreation.”

In another concern for county officials and land owners or leaseholders, an organization known as the Chihuahuan Desert Conservation Alliance has asked that certain areas of BLM land in Chaves County be designated as Areas of Critical Environmental Concern because of the bird species found on the land. If managed as ACECs, the areas also could restrict some human activity.

The discussion led to debate between Schmidt and Commissioner Robert Corn, who noted that military pilots often fly near the ground to train over the area.

“What are we trying to de-conflict?” asked Schmidt. “That is where I am at a loss. Are you suggesting that promulgating more raptors could cause a problem for aircraft pilots?”

Corn said that indeed could be a problem, but he said there was a bigger issue.

“Have you reached out to the (Department of Defense) or other agencies and asked them what this might mean to them?” asked Corn.

“I don’t know,” replied Schmidt, who explained several times that he was not familiar with the details of the Carlsbad plan.

“Do you think that might be important?” asked Corn.

“I do think that would be important,” Schmidt said.

A third point brought up by a couple of people is what they consider has been the lack of coordination with the county as required by federal land planning law. By law, counties and other governmental agencies are expected to coordinate with the BLM in planning processes, rather than just provide comments or input.

Former commissioner Kim Chesser said that he had attended prior meetings and voiced many of the same concerns that were currently discussed but that those viewpoint are not reflected in the final draft.

“A lot of comments that have been made today were made then,” Chesser said, “and it appears that the comments were not listened to. This is not against you all, but some of these comments were made prior to the draft being prepared.”

Schmidt noted at one point in the meeting that the BLM is required to balance many needs and demands on the land. He quoted a former boss in saying, “Multi-use land planning is not for sissies.”

A third meeting to discuss the Carlsbad plan is scheduled for 9 a.m., March 21, at the Chaves County Administrative Center.

