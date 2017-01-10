Username: 1

Considering no one seems to remember the last time the Goddard Lady [auth] Rockets defeated Clovis, it’s safe to say it’s been a very long time.

“One guy said he doesn’t think we’ve ever beat Clovis,” said Goddard head coach Jared Neighbors. “So that’s a nice road trip and a good win for us.”

The Lady Rockets (10-6) used a hot start to keep the Lady Wildcats (6-9) off balance from the opening tip.

“In that first quarter we were just flying to the ball, good help defense, covering out well and not letting them penetrate,” Neighbors said. “Micaela (Kolker) got us going early on offense and we maintained it throughout the game.”

Kolker, the senior guard, led the Lady Rockets with 21 points, including three 3-pointers.

“She’s been our most consistent scorer and someone we count on to get the other girls involved,” stated Neighbors.

Senior Katherine Kolker had 12 points, senior Desi Flores had scored 11 and junior Camaryn Villalpando chipped in with nine. All three players hit two 3-pointers each.

Other than hot shooting, rebounding played a big role in the Lady Rockets’ big win over the perennial 6A playoff team.

“They have some good size, but Lara (Carrica), Cam and Bailey (Beene) really stepped up,” Neighbors said. “We don’t have size so that’s something we always stress and we did it well tonight.”

Winner of six of their last seven games, the Lady Rockets are feeling good as the District 4-5A portion of the schedule rapidly approaches.

“I think we’re starting to believe we can do something special this year,” Neighbors said.

Goddard heads to Chaparral Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. clash with the 5-9 Lady Lobos.

A couple late miscues cost the Rockets during their trip to Clovis Tuesday night, where despite a poor night shooting the ball the Rockets hung close with the Wildcats in a 51-48 loss.

“We didn’t make our easy shots around the basket and we missed free throws late in the game,” said Goddard head coach Anthony Mestas. “We had our chance to take the lead with six second left, down one point and we missed the shot.”

Clovis made two free throws to take a three-point lead and with four seconds left in the game, the Rockets committed a turnover on a bad pass.

Senior point guard LeAnthoney Harrison led the Rockets with 26 points, including five 3-pointers and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Junior center Dalin Stanford had a monster game with 16 points, 25 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

As a team, the Rockets shot just 28 percent from the field. Only six players took the floor for Goddard, three of which played every minute of the hotly contested matchup.

The Rockets travel to Santa Teresa to battle the Desert Warriors at 6 p.m. Friday.

Related Posts

About the Author: ajdickman

« Burris: State wants more funding for Del Norte project NMMI catchup: Broncos lose late lead, fall to NMJC 66-60 »