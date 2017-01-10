The unidentified woman was found Sunday in a rugged area of the Santa Ana Pueblo and the children’s bodies were discovered Monday in the same area, FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said.

No further details were released and Fisher said authorities don’t know yet whether the discoveries are related to the disappearances of two adult sisters and at least two children.

Authorities have said sisters Vanessa George, 25, and Leticia George, 20, of Albuquerque were missing, along with Vanessa George’s two children, 4-year-old Zoe Becenti and 1-year-old Chloe Becenti.

Media outlets reported that Leticia George’s 1-year-old daughter also was missing.

A flier issued Saturday by Albuquerque police described Vanessa George as endangered and missing with her children.

The flier said she was the victim of domestic violence by Murphy Becenti, her estranged boyfriend, and he was the father of her two children.

Court records say Becenti pleaded not guilty after being charged Dec. 29 with battery against a household member. The police flier said he was released from jail the next day.

Murphy Becenti was interviewed and said he last saw the missing people Thursday on the pueblo north of Albuquerque, the flier states.

A white pickup truck with front-end damage was found abandoned in the area where the bodies were discovered.

Murphy Becenti doesn’t have a listed telephone number.