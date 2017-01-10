Username: 1

NMMI’s Dill[auth] on Reynolds has his shot contested by Dexter’s Jordan Marquez (24) during the Colts’ 59-36 loss to the visiting Demons Tuesday night at NMMI’s Cahoon Armory. (Laura Brown Photo)

The rust from an almost month-long vacation for the Colts showed Tuesday, as Dexter downed the NMMI boys basketball team 59-35 in the first 2017 game of the season.

The Colts had one good quarter, one OK stanza and two that were far from what was expected.

“I thought we played a great third quarter, and I’ll take that as an upside: that we know how good we could be,” said coach Christian Stevens. “And that should be what we do for the remainder of the year. But at the end of the day, they took four weeks off and it showed up.”

The Colts put the first three points on the board when Fabian Martinez went 1-for-2 from the line to open the game, and Jake Guerrero notched two points in the paint to put NMMI up 3-0.

But Dexter tied it at 3-all on a trey by Joseph Cobos, then, after Dillon Reynolds made it 5-3 Colts, the Demons went on a 24-5 run through the end of the first and whole second quarter.

“All 13 kids played and 10 of them scored,” said Dexter head coach Ron Grant. “The scoring was really even and I was pleased with that. It was great to see all our guys have some success.”

Sophomore point guard Jonah Chavez led the Demons with 10 points, Cobos had nine and Jarren Amaro and Dayton Harris each scored eight.

NMMI only managed five points in the second stanza, two from the paint by Martinez and two by Guerrero, then a final free throw by Juan Reyna.

The Demons notched 13 straight points in the second — including back-to-back-to-back treys by Amaro and Chavez — before Guerrero got his bucket.

The third quarter was the lone bright spot for the Colts, with a strong effort by Reynolds, who scored eight of his 14 points. NMMI cut the lead from 18 points to 13 after three — trailing 40-27 — but even against the Dexter bench, they only scored eight points.

NMMI shot a mere .375 from the field and .333 from the line, and those missed free throws were one of the big weaknesses for the Colts.

“That was the main thing I told them over break: that if you don’t do anything else, shoot 100 free throws before break is over,” Stevens said. “Again, we missed them, but it’s NMMI basketball. I understand that. We get breaks other schools don’t so we take the time off. So we’ve just got to hurry up and get better right away.”

Reynolds was the leading scorer with 14, and only Amaro had double figures for the Demons with 11. But 10 Dexter players scored, and those points added up.

The Colts will use Wednesday practice and the John Reid Invitational basketball tournament in Dexter to get back in shape and ready for district.

“We’ve got to take this week, especially going back to Dexter for their tournament, to get ourselves really back in shape and get ready to play a lot of basketball,” Stevens said.

NMMI opens the tourney against Hondo, and Stevens got some advice from Dexter coach Ron Grant about what they need to do to get a victory.

“They’ve got a small school but the Dexter coach was just telling me they got a kid over the summer who can play. A tall kid,” Stevens said. “He said eliminate him and you eliminate losing. What we’re going to do tomorrow is we’re really going to focus on just trying to keep the ball out of the middle, and not let the big dude beat us. We’re really, really going to work on just trying to shut down their best player. And really just shut down everybody, because at the end of the day anybody can have a good game if you let them.”

That game is set for 1 p.m. Thursday at the Dexter gym.

The Demons will look to win the 50th playing of their home tourney after coming up short in the championship game last year.

“It would be good to get back on the winning end of our tournament,” Grant said. “The last time Dexter won was 2014, the same year they won state, so we’d love to hold that tournament trophy at the end.”

The Demons play in the late game Thursday against the Jal Panthers at 6:15 p.m.

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

