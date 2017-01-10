Username: 1

Regarding New Mexico’s defective plates and other issues:

The ones that are with light yellow or red letters and numbers with a white or yellow background with a piece of plastic covering, that began to peel off of my current vehicle in 2010, which I’ve had since 2001!

We are ticketed, fined $29, and ordered to buy a new plate at the cost of $17! Total cost, $46 for a New Mexico defective license plate!

I’ve lived in Roswell since March 1973 with a 1970 Dodge Charger RT/SE 440 Magnum (for you fellow car buffs), with the same readable license plate until I sold it in 1998. That’s 25 years! So why doesn’t our state’s so-called state representatives fix the defective product (by contacting the contractor instead of penalizing the innocent consumers) and straighten out our license plate issue and the hateful and miserable state’s Motor Vehicle Division (MVD)! From 1973 to 1983 I’ve owned and been involved with a motorcycle business (involving titles, etc.) and had to deal with a hateful and miserable MVD, which has now has become worse! The current defective license plate issue Is totally ridiculous!

Years ago (in the mid-1970s), I fought against the yearly vehicle inspection sticker for cars and motorcycles, that paid car and motorcycle dealers [auth] $1.25 while costing us many interruptions and up to $10-$20 per inspection for our time! Thank God for my fight; that law was eliminated! That successful fight was reported on the front page of the Roswell Daily Record. I wish I had kept a copy of that article!

I’m also sick of our local city government dismissing the issue of fixing our local Cahoon swimming pool, when non-city experts have said the pool is fixable! There is much evidence that our city does not perform regular maintenance of many things, but instead, waits for a major failure to fix the problem, which ends up costing way more than regular maintenance! In other words, the city performs major repairs as opposed to regular maintenance of all the city Infrastructures!

Also, I’m curious: Does the proposed new recreation center include a flat roof? If so, that’s inviting high maintenance costs compared to a pitched roof, including a total disaster for a blizzard, like the Goliath that destroyed many businesses’ and homeowners’ flat roofs, including very new building roofs such as the Krumland Auto Group’s buildings and many others, as opposed to Champion Motor Sports’ large pitched-roof building! One doesn’t have to be a civil engineer to understand the principle of flat vs. pitched roofs! The reason for the final failure of the Yucca Recreation Center is non-regular maintenance of the flat roof over many years!

I’m sick and tired of our four levels of government (Federal, state, county and city) ignoring Its American citizen taxpayers! The politicians are supposed to represent us, but all they do is tax us, blow the money on themselves and useless endeavors, and produce more debt!

And now our city government wants to sell nine acres of the air base (which was given to the City of Roswell by the federal government many years ago) to a private company, as opposed to leasing, which would produce more income to the city for many years, as opposed to a short-term sale amount that would be blown on useless endeavors, in a short period of time, by the city!

Our city government continues to hire “rent-a city managers” at a very high cost, i.e. (transportation, housing, moving costs, salary and other special local living costs, etc.) as opposed to finding and hiring a local qualified person, which there several of!

I voted and campaigned for our current mayor, Dennis Kintigh, who has been the best mayor since I moved to Roswell in 1973, except, because of his past FBI retirement experience, I think that he has created undue influence upon our City Council sometimes!

Due to my complaints of the city government, etc., this letter to the editor will probably not be published in the Roswell Non-Daily Record (Monday is a day!).

Also, I’ve complained, for about three years, about the Friday TV Screens magazine, about the unbelievable inaccuracies, and it seems that no one cares, including Barbara Beck, publisher, SaraLei Fajardo. general manager, and Tom McDonald, editor!

I had a meeting with the previous publisher, Charles Fisher, at his office, and he agreed that the “Friday TV Screens Magazine” was inaccurate and was costing the RNDR a huge amount of money each month, but before he could resolve the problem, he was suddenly replaced by Barbara Beck and Tom McDonald, etc., who do not care, except for the advertising income from the Friday TV Screens.

I doubt that this letter will be published in the RNDR, because I’ve complained about the city government and the RDR, actually in truth, the RNDR; remember Monday is a day of the week!

Yes I know, at my old age of 76, I’m also not a perfect person either, but I strive to be honest, especially at my old age!

Clint Cooper

Roswell

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Thanks for kind, generous people Tidying up »