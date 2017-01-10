Username: 1

The state has asked the school district to [auth] increase its contribution to a $8 million school renovation project, Superintendent Tom Burris says. He is shown here at a recent school board meeting with board member Mona Kirk. (Bethany Freudenthal Photo)

The state has asked the Roswell Independent School District to contribute a larger percentage of funds to get approval of an upcoming renovation project at a northside elementary school.

Superintendent Tom Burris, speaking at a regular meeting of the RISD Board of Education Tuesday night, said that the district has received the go-ahead from the Public School Capital Outlay Committee to contract for architectural services for the need renovation of Del Norte Elementary School. Built in 1958, Del Norte is listed on the top of the state’s list for K-12 public schools in need of construction.

“We were awarded the grant to move forward with architects,” Burris said, “$2 million, with our portion of that being $250,000.”

But, he added, that the state would not approve the entire construction funding amount because Burris would not commit at that time to paying a higher percentage of the construction costs. He said he told state officials that he would have to discuss it with the board and seek members’ approval.

He explained that school districts in New Mexico traditionally have paid 28 percent for design and construction, while the state has paid the remaining 72 percent. The Del Norte project is expected to cost about $21 million.

To approve the construction funding, Burris said, the state committee asked him to boost the district contribution to 33 percent, given the financial difficulties the state faces at this time. Farmington schools did agree to that contribution level and received approval for its construction project, he said.

The state committee representatives also asked Burris if he might be willing to do as Albuquerque schools have done and pay for all the construction, receiving reimbursement from the state after the project was finished.

Burris said that, while the school board previously had voted to set aside $8 million for the Del Norte project, he was not willing to move forward with the project without state commitment from the beginning. He did, however, request that the school board consider approving the increase to a 33 percent district contribution. That vote, slated to occur toward the end of the meeting, did not occur by press time.

In other presentations during the meeting, board members heard about efforts to improve student performance, behaviors and attendance at Mesa Middle School and Sierra Middle School. Sierra said that a new program, Positive Behaviors Intervention and Supports, had reduced discipline referrals and actions by more than 50 percent in a year. The program focuses on rewarding positive behaviors—defined as behaving safely, respectfully and responsibly—rather than punishing problem behaviors.

Burris also said that he had been invited along with some other superintendents to meet with state education officials to discuss funding priorities and said he would use the opportunity to ask for better pay for teachers, if funding is available.

