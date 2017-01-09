Username: 1

Candidates for election to the Roswell school board met with voters to answer questions and to make their cases in asking for the vote. Each candidate was given two minutes to introduce themselves and to answer each question. The dais represented a broad spectrum of Roswell’s population. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

Nine candidates for four seats on the Roswell Independent School District Board of Education answered questions Monday night on a wide range of issues at the city’s first school board candidate forum in 2017.

“I have a passion for kids,” said James Arthur Edwards, a candidate for the District 5 seat currently held by Arturo Ibarra, voicing a sentiment echoed by many of the candidates.

That the public wants change was another theme that came up often during the night.

“I think that is one of the reasons why nine people [auth] are running this year,” said Alan Gedde, a candidate for District 3 and the wife of a teacher, “and that is because we believe change is needed.”

Monday’s event at the Elks Lodge drew an audience of over 70 people to ask questions and learn where candidates stand on issues involving schools, parents and students.

Held four days before early voting begins Friday and about a month before the Feb. 7 election day, the forum was co-hosted by the Roswell Education Association and the Roswell Daily Record and covered such topics as employee morale, opinions about the effectiveness of Superintendent Tom Burris, improvements in athletics, collective bargaining negotiations and recruitment of special education teachers.

District 1 candidates are incumbent Mona Kirk, a long-time educator; youth minister and youth coach Timothy Aguilar; and Jennifer Stanford, a parent of six children and a booster club volunteer. Vying for District 2 are incumbent Nicole Austin, a former teacher and coach and current senior vice president with Pioneer Bank, and Louis Mestas, a retired educator with 38 years of experience at all levels who worked with the RISD for 12 years, including as an assistant superintendent for human resources.

The District 3 race is between incumbent Dr. Peggy Brewer, a former educator and current school board president, and Gedde, a children’s pastor. Candidates for the District 5 race are Ibarra, a parent of RISD students and an employee with Krumland Auto Group, and Edwards, who is the coordinator of the Career Success Center at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell.

The District 4 seat, held by Ruben Sanchez, is not up for election until 2019.The questions started out with one raised by Denise Dawson, president of the Roswell Education Association and one of two moderators for the forum. She asked about the role of the school board in improving employee morale.

All candidates acknowledged that morale is a big concern and issue in the district, with Austin saying that the topic concerns her greatly and that she has reached out to try to make teachers feel safe about discussing issues with board members.

Several candidates said that teachers need to be listened to more and need to feel that they will not suffer reprisals if they speak out. Aguilar said that, if pay is the issue, the school board needs to seek more grants or more funding mechanisms for increasing teachers salary. Stanford said that the large number of permanent substitute teachers is causing a problem because trained and certified teachers often feel that they are working with people who do not have the same background, understanding or incentives to teach.

Brewer said an anonymous survey of school employees would be an important tool in helping the board gauge the issue, and Edwards said that he thought low morale in some instances was experienced by teachers who lack the resources, including the necessary textbooks, to do their work.

Mestas said that morale is about individual attitude, but said it is a critical issue. “You can’t separate teachers from students because if we have an issue of morale, it is affecting students,” Mestas said. “I think we had too many initiatives at the beginning of this year and that set the attitude for teachers.”

An audience question was whether the candidates thought Burris had done a good job as superintendent of RISD. Five candidates gave him mixed reviews, two said yes and two said no.

The two who voiced support for Burris were Brewer and Mestas, while Gedde, Aguilar and Edwards said they did not think he was doing a good job. Austin and Ibarra said they thought the answer was both yes and no, while Kirk and Stanford answered more indirectly, giving examples of ways he has performed well and ways he has not.

When Gedde was first to answer that he did not think Burris was doing a good job, some in the audience applauded.

Gedde said his father talked about how “stuff” rolled downhill when things were bad. “I think stuff is rolling downhill,” said Gedde, “and I think things need to change.”

Those who praised Burris noted his strengths at procuring grants for the district and his work to build an experienced team of district administrators. But they again noted that there is a perception that people cannot speak out about problems without being punished and there is dissatisfaction with the “C” grade earned by the district in its most recent state evaluations, a rating based on the grades received by individual schools.

Edwards said he was part of a jury pool in a case involving the school district and some of the potential jurors, when questioned, said about Burris, “When you go to him, you can’t talk to him about issues because the first thing he wants to do is punish the person who brought them up.”

Dawson questioned candidates about the school board’s role in collective bargaining efforts. The question caused confusion among some candidates, who were unaware of the facts involving the issues. What several did say is that uncertainty involving salaries, contracts or negotiations causes stress for employees.

Austin said, “To be real honest, collective bargaining is one of those issues that we need more training as a board and we need understanding of the impact of not having those agreements in place.” She explained that the district currently has collective bargaining agreements in place for teachers, but not for maintenance workers and support staff. “Although board members cannot be part of the negotiations, there is nothing that says we can’t be in on the meetings, or at least one person,” she said.

Mestas added that the agreement covering teachers also covers secretaries and educational assistants and that maintenance workers are represented by a union with headquarters in Albuquerque. “I am going to go one step further,” he said. “No one represents food workers and I have a problem with that.” He said many food service workers have been employed for years without seeing increases in pay or hours.

An audience question about what the district should do to recruit more special education teachers drew the general response that special education teachers are among the most difficult to recruit and retain and additional pay or signing bonuses might be needed to entice teachers to the district.

Austin said that special efforts should be made to retrain existing teachers as special education teachers. She also said that recruitment in general is difficult, noting that the district has 25 openings while surrounding districts have only a few openings.

While Mestas said the issue regarding teacher recruitment in general and special education in particular is about money.

“It comes down to money. It really comes down to money,” he said. “I believe that we do need to offer those high-need positions sign-on bonuses. Now just because a board says that, it is a little more complicated. We might have to negotiate with a union.”

Moderator Tom McDonald of the Daily Record, who posed questions from the audience, asked how athletics could be improved and about volunteer coaches.

Kirk, Austin and Mestas said that the director of athletics at the district level has an important role in improving opportunities and helping recruit coaches. Austin said that while athletics is important, so are non-athletic opportunities such as band, chorus and agricultural and vocational programs that allow students to develop and achieve.

Gedde and Stanford agreed that volunteer coaches represented potential problems because they are not known to parents and not held to the same standards as employees. Ibarra supported the concept of volunteer coaches with “the proper background checks.”

Aguilar and Edwards voiced strong support for athletics as a way to help students grow as people and stay in school. “It is helping kids get through school and not only school but also college,” said Aguilar, who said he has been a youth coach for years.

