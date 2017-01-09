Username: 1

Roswell Tourism Council Chairperson and facilitator Judy Stubbs, left, and RTC Secretary Chelo Amador look over the 2017 plans of the council after the monthly meeting Monday at the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico archives building. (Christina Stock Photo)

The first meeting in 2017 of the Roswell Tourism Council took place on Monday at the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico Archives building.

RTC exists to enhance the local tourism industry by uniting to promote the unique culture, history and multitude of attractions within Roswell and surrounding area. At its Monday meeting, the council spearheaded new ideas, such as kiosks and card racks at the Roswell International Airport and a city map with [auth] venues and attractions that are of interest for tourists. RTC also educates members of the service industry with insider tours of the attractions and venues of the city free of charge.

Events of December and January were reviewed by the 10 council members present at the meeting.

After a lively discussion, RTC members decided to postpone a restructuring of the council to add bylaws and become a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code until further information is available.

RTC is considering to move the meeting from the second Monday of the month to a different day to encourage more attendees, including Juanita Jennings, director of public affairs for the City of Roswell.

“There are so many meetings on Monday,” Judy Stubbs said. “This might be the reason that we have many that can not attend.”

Next on the agenda was the 2017 vote of officers. The members selected Judy Stubbs as chairperson of RTC for 2017. Stubbs has been the facilitator of RTC since its beginning years ago.

“It is certainly my honor to continue,” Stubbs said.

Absent was Elaine Mayfield, who was out of town. Mayfield is re-nominated as vice chair of the council with the contingency of her accepting the position. Secretary of the council is Chelo Amador, supervisor at the Roswell Convention & Civic Center.

The goals of RTC for 2017 were then discussed and approved:

• To have kiosks with tourists’ information in the downtown area in conjunction with the City of Roswell and MainStreet Roswell.

• To develop and implement a registered tour guide program.

• Two or three points of interest tours for a variety of audience.

• To develop a list of all media publicity entities, their contacts and deadlines.

• Increase attendance and participation at RTC meetings.

• Work with national touring associations to further the interest in staying in Roswell.

• More involvement in the state’s New Mexico True campaign.

