The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. [auth] Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org before calling the newspaper.

Richard S. Proctor of the 10 block of Bent Tree was arrested at about 4:09 a.m. Monday for allegedly using a screwdriver to cause damage to the tire valve stem of another person’s vehicle. The incident at the 500 block of South Wyoming Avenue in which a barbecue grill was also reported damaged, occurred sometime after 10:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report. Proctor also was wanted on a warrant for aggravated battery, according to a police spokesperson. He was detained on a $7,500 cash-only bond in regard to the battery charge.

Other Arrests

Miguel J. Romero of the 1300 block of East Tilden Street was arrested at 10:11 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Cherry Street and North Atkinson Avenue. A police spokesperson said that Romero was detained due to four warrants related to failure to pay fines. A $2,734 cash-only bond was set.

Joseph Ray Trujillo, also known as Joseph Ray Aragon, of the 1800 block of North Michigan Avenue, was arrested at about 8:44 p.m. Saturday following a traffic stop in the 1700 block of North Washington Avenue. According to the police report and a police department spokesman, Trujillo was a passenger in a car that was stopped and was found to be in possession of a clear glass smoking device, which was seized during the arrest. Trujillo was on probation, according to the police spokesperson, and was detained on a $500 cash or surety bond.

A Roswell police officer arrested Matthew Villarreal of the 900 block of North Beech Avenue Friday at about 10:40 p.m. following a traffic stop at the 1500 block of West Second Street and North Wyoming Avenue. Villarreal was arrested on a warrant for battery against a household member, according to the police department. The report alleges that amphetamines or methamphetamines were found in his sock and seized during booking. Bond is expected to be set at arraignment.

Roswell police officers gave an arrest citation to James K. Ward of the 2100 block of West Alameda Street Friday at about 10:39 p.m. following a stop near the intersection of South Lea Avenue and West Alameda Street. The report alleges that marijuana was seized during the arrest.

Criminal Damage

At about 10:27 a.m. on Saturday, a Roswell police officer was called to the 500 block of West Hervey Drive regarding a vehicle burglary. According to the incident report, the victim told the officer that a stereo and CD player and vehicle climate controls were stolen while door locks were damaged on a pickup truck. The estimate of damage was $1,000, while the value of the stolen items was put at $600.

At about 4:41 p.m. Sunday, a Roswell police officer was called to the 3000 block of South Wyoming Avenue regarding damage to and thefts of items suspected to have occurred sometime after 4 p.m. Friday. According to the report, a wooden door and hinge were damaged and men’s cologne and a kitchen knife were stolen.

Incidents

A Roswell police officer was called to the 1300 block of South Main Street Friday at about 12:01 p.m. regarding a report of damage to the front windows of a 2006 white pickup at O’Reilly Auto Parts store. Damage was estimated at $500.

A Roswell police officer responded to a call in the 700 block of East Greenwood Drive at about 1:28 p.m. Monday regarding damage caused to a vehicle and alleged assault. According to the incident report, a blunt object was used to cause damage to the fender and doors of a tan vehicle during a situation that also involved reports of harassment to two individuals. The damage to the vehicle was estimated at $1,500.

Larcenies (more than $100)

At about 9:09 a.m. Saturday, a Roswell police officer responded to a call from a business in the 600 block of West Second Street regarding the alleged attempted larceny of vehicle parts. The report indicates that someone damaged a 2005 red vehicle by ripping the front grill off the vehicle.

A Roswell police officer responded to a call at an apartment in the 1800 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue at 6:32 a.m. on Saturday regarding the alleged theft of items from a blue 2015 car. According to the report, a window was damaged and a brown leather pursue containing personal items, a black hat and scarf, and a set of shed keys were stolen. The damage to the window was listed as $100.

At about 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Roswell police officers were called to the 1700 block of South Main Street regarding alleged shoplifting at the Kmart store. The report indicates that razors and speakers were stolen and recovered.

Unlawful taking of vehicle

Roswell police officers were called to the 1400 block of Jackson Drive regarding a report of a stolen vehicle. The police report indicates that a 2000 silver vehicle valued at $3,000 was stolen and recovered.

