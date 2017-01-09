Main Street progress
Crews with Abraham’s Construction of Albuquerque have been working on making Main Street North from Berrendo Road [auth] ADA compliant. The company is replacing curbs, sidewalks and business entranceways. The city is paying 15 percent of the costs while the federal government has funneled 85 percent through the state, ensuring that the job meets state and federal requirements. (Curtis Michaels Photo)
