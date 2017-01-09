DWI arrests in Chaves County
In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all [auth] persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.
BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.
Name: Nathaniel Hale
Age: 32
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Jan. 8, DWI, 1st offense
BrAC/BAC: .13 / .13
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
Name: Manuel Torrez
Age: 59
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Jan. 7, DWI, 1st offense
BrAC/BAC: .09 / .10
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
Related Posts
« Man accused of damaging property, arrested on warrant Main Street progress »