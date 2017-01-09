Username: 1

In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all [auth] persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.

BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.

Name: Nathaniel Hale

Age: 32

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Jan. 8, DWI, 1st offense

BrAC/BAC: .13 / .13

Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office

Name: Manuel Torrez

Age: 59

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Jan. 7, DWI, 1st offense

BrAC/BAC: .09 / .10

Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Man accused of damaging property, arrested on warrant Main Street progress »