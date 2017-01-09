Username: 1

Gov. Susana Martinez announces a $1 million state grant Monday to assist the city of Roswell in building a new roof at the largest city-owned hangar at the Roswell International Air Center. The CEO of Dean [auth] Baldwin Painting said a new roof will enable the aircraft painting firm to expand, adding 70 employees. (Jeff Tucker Photo)

Gov. Susana Martinez on Monday announced a $1 million state grant to assist Roswell in building a new roof for the largest city-owned hangar at the Roswell International Air Center, an upgrade projected to create 70 new jobs for Dean Baldwin Painting, the largest tenant at the airport.

The $4.4 million project will enable the creation of 70 new jobs at Dean Baldwin Painting, which leases Hangar 1083 from the city.

“It’s our job as a state to level the playing field,” Martinez said. “That’s what we’re supposed to do, and make sure that we lay a foundation for people who want to invest their money here in New Mexico, creating jobs for New Mexicans.”

The governor said Dean Baldwin represents the kind of company state leaders want to see grow and thrive in New Mexico.

“I have seen these planes out here for decades,” Martinez said. “I’m so excited to see that it’s going to be growing to bring more employees here to Dean Baldwin. With hard work and determination, every employee at Dean Baldwin can move up the ladder.”

Dean Baldwin Painting CEO Barbara Baldwin said replacing the entire 167,824-square-foot roof may affect operations at the aircraft painting business that currently employs 135 people full-time, but operational disruptions have become common at the hangar that was built in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

The hangar complex’s roof has leaked for some time, at times requiring Dean Baldwin to halt production in one or more of the six temperature-controlled bays in Hangar 1083. In mid-December, the Dean Baldwin facility, which opened in Roswell in 1999, was closed for about three days while a city contractor repaired and upgraded some parts of the facility’s fire prevention system.

“We started here 17 years ago with 12 employees, some of them still are here,” Baldwin said. “We started off in that bay in a hangar that was empty in the city and abandoned and nobody wanted it because it was old and decrepit. We said we can make it work, and look at us now.”

Baldwin said her company would not be able to continue expanding without government assistance.

“Without this grant, without the commitment from the city, we could not keep expanding,” she said. “We need this to make this hangar viable for our customers to be happy to be able to come here and not be worried about the safety of their airplanes, or the quality of the jobs, because we have things falling on them.”

City Councilor Steve Henderson told the Daily Record the city spent hundreds of thousands of dollars about 10 years ago for a roof repair at Hangar 1083, which did not hold.

Mayor Dennis Kintigh told a crowd of dignitaries and Dean Baldwin employees attending Monday’s news conference with the governor that this time, the fix would be more permanent.

“We’re going to not fix the roof, we’re replacing the roof,” Kintigh said to applause. “That’s the standard we are pursuing in this community. We are done patching, we are done kicking the can down the road. My commitment to Mrs. Baldwin, to this company, to these employees, is you will have a first-class facility that you can use to do your work and impress your customers in the future.”

Baldwin said she is hopeful the new roof will be built this summer.

“It’s very much dependent on their work schedule,” Kintigh told the newspaper after Monday’s news conference. “We don’t want to interrupt any of their work. We’re thinking about trying to do the administrative areas first, because that way you get a chance to really get into the roof and see if there’s anything that might surprise us.”

The $4.4 million project includes electrical upgrades and updating the hangar’s fire suppression system. Roswell-Chaves County Economic Corp. president John Mulcahy has described the hangar on West Earl Cummings Loop as the largest and best city-owned hangar at the air center.

Martinez announced Monday the city of Roswell has been awarded a $1 million state Local Economic Development Act grant for the hangar upgrades. LEDA is New Mexico’s closing fund, a tool that recruits new businesses to the state while helping those that are already here grow and thrive.

Kintigh said the city is chipping in a $488,000 capital outlay from the state authorized by state lawmakers last year, and about $3 million more from as-yet determined revenue sources. Kintigh said he supports a possible bond to pay for other needed upgrades and improvements at the air center, which would be paid off by tenants of the air center.

Dean Baldwin’s commitment is to hire 70 more people in 36 months from Dec. 1, 2016. Dean Baldwin General Manager David Mantay has said that new jobs would be added because the company anticipates being able to secure and perform additional work once the roof is fixed.

The Roswell facility, whose employees are able to earn $25 to $40 an hour, has a two-year waiting list for customers and makes about $15 million in gross revenues a year. It typically operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and employs up to 200 people during peak periods to paint aircraft for commercial, military, private and cargo airplane owners.

